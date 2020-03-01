With five minutes to play in regulation on Sunday afternoon the Roadrunners looked destined to fall to UAB for a second time this season. The Blazers had just gotten a layup to go up 55-46 and were in the midst of a 7-0 run.

Then Jhivvan Jackson got hotter than a sidewalk in August from beyond the arc and helped lead the Roadrunners to a 66-59 win over UAB in front of a crowd of 1,165 at the Convocation Center.

"The crowd helps us. We are an energy team," Jackson said. "It gave us the energy to attack and get the open shots."

Jackson who had made 12 points up to that time took a shot within the arc. His shot missed but Byron Frohnen came down with the rebound and kicked it out to Jackson who made a three and cut the deficit to 55-49 with 4:31 left to play in the second half.

After Luka Barisic blocked a UAB shot at the other end the Roadrunners found Jackson the ball and he sunk another three ball to cut the deficit to 55-52.

Jackson then assisted on a layup by Frohnen that cut the deficit to 55-54 with 3:28 left to play. Jackson then stole the ball from UAB and drew a foul which sent him to the line shooting two free throws. He sunk both and UTSA took a 56-55 lead that they never relinquished.

By the time the dust settled the Roadrunners had closed the game on a 20-4 run over the final 4:53 of the game.

There had been early struggles for the Roadrunners as they started the game 1-for-7 and finished the first half shooting 26.7% (8-for-30)

"First half was a tough shooting night for us," Jackson said. "We were getting a lot of open shots in the first half that we weren't making."

UTSA helped themselves by being stingy on defense in the first half. UAB only shot 30% (9-for-30) in the first half and the two teams went into the intermission tied at 23.

"There were several different stretches defensively that we felt good about," UTSA Head Coach Steve Henson said. "There was one stretch in the first half where we held them 13 out of 14 trips which was huge for us."

Henson showed up to his postgame press conference in flip flops after he coached the game barefoot to support Samaritan's Feet, a national charity that has donated 7 million pairs of shoes and partnered with college basketball coaches since 2007.

"Coaches have done it periodically," Henson said. "It's something we wanted to do and very easy on my part to take my shoes off and bring awareness to a wonderful group."

Jackson led the Roadrunners with 28 points. Keaton Wallace finished with 18 points. Wallace also led the Roadrunners with nine rebounds. Adrian Rodriguez made his first start as a Roadrunner and finished with five points and seven rebounds.

"They told me about two days ago," Rodriguez said when asked when he found out he would start on Sunday. "With their size and physicality and how we rebounded last game (against UAB) we wanted to try something different."

It was a different story from last month when UTSA got outrebounded 46-24 by the Blazers. On Sunday the Roadrunners outrebounded UAB 42-40.

Now the Roadrunners turn into the final week of the regular season. They will be at Old Dominion on Wednesday night before returning home to close out both pod play and regular season play with a home game against Marshall.

The home finale against Marshall is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday.