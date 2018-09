UTSA Head Football Coach, Frank Wilson meets with media after a win over UTEP, 30-21. Wilson talks about the strides his team made this week, and the upcoming game against Rice.

Wide Receiver Greg Campbell Jr., Linebacker Josiah Tauaefa, and Quarterback Cordale Grundy, speak to media after a solid win over UTEP, 30-21. The team speaks on their mindset throughout the game and how it feels to win their second game of the season.