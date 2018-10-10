WATCH: Louisiana Tech Post-Practice 10/10
Head Coach, Frank Wilson talks with the media after a good Wednesday practice. Wilson speaks on the improvement from the team and how they'll approach the upcoming game against Louisiana Tech this Saturday in the Alamodome.
Sophomore Cornerback, Teddrick McGhee speaks to media after a competitive practice on Wednesday. McGhee talks on his performance today and how practice is shaping up for their home tilt against Louisiana Tech this Saturday.
Junior Cornerback, Cassius Grady speaks to media after practice on Wednesday. Grady talks about how he has fit in and how he prepared for this home tilt against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.