History was made on Saturday night in the Alamodome.

For the first time in the history of the series between the UTSA Roadrunners and UTEP Miners, the home team won a game. It happened to be the Roadrunners who held off the Miners, 30-21 in front of a crowd of 20,176.

The difference in the game was three field goals from Jared Sackett and the Roadrunner defense winning the turnover battle with an interception and a fumble recovery.

It was the Roadrunners second win in a row and improved their record to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in conference.

"I think it is big for us to start conference 1-0," UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson. "It was big, for the second week in a row, to find a way to muster a win."

UTEP did outgain the Roadrunners on offense 297-278. The Miners had 154 yards rushing and 143 yards passing. UTSA finished with 187 yards passing and 91 yards rushing.

It was the second week in a row that UTSA held an opponent under 300 yards of offense.

The game started out as a punting contest as both teams punted on the first four drives in the first quarter. It was the fourth punt and the second punt by UTEP that started the drama.

With a little over eight minutes left in the first quarter the Miners punted to UTSA. Greg Campbell muffed the punt at the UTSA 43 and UTEP recovered. Seven plays later UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley rushed in from three yards out to put UTEP up 7-0.

Locksley finished the night as the Miners best offensive weapon, rushing for 106 yards and passing for 117 yards. Locksley injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter on a third down play and backup Ryan Metz had to come on for the fourth down attempt.

"Their quarterback (Locksley) was something else," Wilson said. "Fortunately we were able to contain them enough to deny them a victory tonight. We wish all well wishes for him in his injury. Hopefully he'll be back.

UTSA's offense got to the UTEP 41 on their next drive but had to punt the ball away. UTEP's Terry Juniel mishandled the punt at his own seven yard line and UTSA recovered.

"It's a huge momentum shift," UTSA linebacker Josiah Tauaefa said of the fumble recovery. "He muffs the punt and we come away with it. It sparks something in the team."

It only took one play for Cordale Grundy to run those seven yards and tie the score at 7-7.

Grundy had 187 yards passing completing 20 of his 35 attempts and also ran for a team high 44 yards.

"It was definitely fun," Grundy said. "We went into this game trying to open it up and start fast."

The second quarter belonged to UTSA as the Roadrunners put up 17 points in that quarter. UTSA took their first lead with 10:49 left in the quarter when Grundy tossed a nine-yard touchdown to tight end Carter McCarthy.

It wasn't long before UTSA had the ball again as Clayton Johnson intercepted the UTEP pass at their 20 yard line to set up the Roadrunners in the red zone. On the second play of the drive Grundy threw a 15-yard pass to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg in the endzone to put UTSA up 21-7 with 9:55 left in the second quarter.

The score remained 21-7 until the final play of the first half when Jared Sackett knocked in a 51-yard field goal as time expired to send UTSA into the locker room up 24-7.

"Young Sackett, he continues to do what we're asking," Wilson said. "All three of our kickers played stellar for us today. We got points from Sackett, Yannis (Routsas) was able to punt the ball and flip the field and Hunter Duplessis has a sky kick that pins them in an area of the field where there is no return yardage."

Any momentum the Roadrunners had seemed to change in the third quarter after Sackett missed a 46 yard field goal attempt at the end of the first UTSA drive. UTEP went down field and scored on their first possession to cut the deficit to 24-14 with 5:26 left in the third quarter.

It remained 24-14 at the end of the third quarter and might have done so deep into the fourth quarter but UTSA was called for a roughing the passer penalty on a 4th down play. UTEP made the Roadrunners pay for that penalty with a touchdown that cut the Roadrunner lead to 24-21 with 13:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Sackett put the Roadrunners up 27-21 with a 39-yard field goal at the 9:49 mark of the fourth quarter and then put the icing on the victory cake by booting in a 47-yard field goal with 35 seconds left in the game.

UTSA will look to get back to the .500 mark and move to 2-0 in conference when they travel to take on Rice in Houston next weekend. The game at Rice Stadium is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.



