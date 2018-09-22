UTSA remains the kings of I-35 between the San Antonio and San Marcos Rivers. The Roadrunners claimed their third consecutive victory over the Texas State Bobcats with a 25-21 triumph on Saturday before a crowd of 29,205.

The Roadrunners claimed the victory in large part to a smothering defensive effort that had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and five sacks, including a group sack of Texas State quarterback Tyler Vitt in the endzone with 1:49 left in the fourth and a few timely field goals from Jared Sackett.

UTSA held the Bobcats to 248 yards of total offense, 222 of those came through the air. Tyler Vitt finished with 192 yards and two touchdowns on 15 completed passes out of 22 thrown. Vitt came on for Willie Jones III after Jones injured his arm.

The Roadrunner offense finished with 272 yards of total offense. 127 came through the air and 145 came by way of the ground game.

In the first half it was a tale of two quarters. The two teams combined to score 21 points in the first quarter and just three points in the second quarter. For UTSA things went well for them in the first quarter. They finally got off to the fast start that had been so hard to find in the first three games this season.

"I thought when we got that opportunity for a chance we started fast." Wilson said. "We started fast on the defensive side and started fast on the offensive side. That was what we needed."

The first sign that things were going good for UTSA came less than a minute into the game when Roadrunner middle linebacker Josiah Tauaefa pressured Bobcat quarterback Willie Jones III on third down. Tauaefa sacked Jones but not before Jones coughed up the football.

"I was in a position to get within reach of the quarterback and I see the ball out and I swipe at it," Tauaefa said. "It pops out and then I turn around and see Zo (Dantzler) scoop it up and immediately your mind changes from getting the ball to keeping people away from the ball."

Lorenzo Dantzler recovered it for the Roadrunners and raced 27 yards into the endzone to put UTSA up 7-0 with 14:07 left in the first quarter.

"I knew we needed a big play on the first series," Dantzler said. "So I came around the edge and Joe (Tauaefa) got to the quarterback first"

UTSA made it 14-0 a little over six minutes later when Cordale Grundy scrambled and found an open Tykee Ogle-Kellogg in the endzone. Ogle Kellogg leapt and came down with the catch for his first career touchdown reception.

The Bobcats got on the board near the end of the first quarter when they took advantage of a UTSA fumble and went 64 yards in six plays before Tyler Vitt rushed into the endzone from one yard out.

Sackett accounted for the only points in the second quarter when he booted a field goal from 40 yards out to put UTSA up 17-7 with 40 seconds left in the quarter.

Texas State had a chance to get a field goal of their own in the second quarter but James Sherman missed from 34 yards out.

Sackett nearly got another chance toward the end of the half. With three seconds left the Roadrunners were faced with third down and four yards to go at the Texas State 41. Sackett lined up for a 58 yard field goal attempt. Wilson called timeout before Sackett could kick but that didn't stop the Roadrunner kicker from getting a practice kick in. His attempt would have been short but it was all part of Wilson's plan.

"On the 58-yard one we had two timeouts. It made no sense to take them with us so we told Sackett we're going to give you a shot," Wilson said. "I said we're going to give you a practice (shot) and if you make it we'll go for the next one, if you don't we'll take a shot at the endzone. We were deliberate in our attempt to build up his confidence and see where he was. He was about two yards short so we gauged where he would be in a game situation, but then took a shot in the endzone on the next play."

Points proved hard to come by in the second half, at least for the Roadrunners. UTSA was held off the board in the third quarter. The Bobcats managed the only points in the third quarter when they scored a touchdown with 2:03 left in the quarter to cut the Roadrunners lead to 17-14.

UTSA pushed their lead to 20-14 with a 40-yard Sackett field goal at the 13:31 mark of the fourth quarter. The Roadrunners then tried an onside kick and recovered it, setting up a 44-yard field goal by Sackett with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats cut the deficit to 23-21 with a touchdown at the 5:08 mark and the Roadrunners were forced to punt on their next possession. Routsas downed the punt at the two yard line and then on first down the Roadrunners brought Vitt down in the endzone to put the game away with a safety.

Next week the Roadrunners open conference play when they welcome UTEP to San Antonio. Kickoff in the Alamodome is scheduled for 6 p.m.