Before a homecoming crowd of 20,057 the UTSA Roadrunners had their bubble burst by the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 31-3.

The loss dropped the Roadrunners to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in conference. The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference.

"We lost to a better team," UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson said. "We were outplayed, outcoached and tonight that team was better than us and was deserving of victory."

The night began with a lot of hype. UTSA entered with a 2-0 record in conference after a 20-3 win over Rice. Louisiana Tech was 1-1 coming off a 28-7 loss to UAB. UTSA was even breaking in a new "come and take it" cannon. The cannon was shot three times, or the box of smoke bombs in front was shot three times.

It was a metaphor for the Roadrunner offensive struggles. The Roadrunners just couldn't seem to get the offense firing. UTSA managed just 286 yards of total offense and never really got much going aside from a big play on the first drive.

After Louisiana Tech scored on their first drive of the game UTSA made it seem that they might turn it into a shootout as Cordale Grundy tossed a shovel pass to Blaze Moorhead on the first play of the game from the Roadrunner 13 yard line. Moorhead ran 52 yards to set the Roadrunners up in Bulldog territory but the drive stalled and UTSA was forced to punt it away.

"Before the play I told Halen (Steward) do whatever you need to do and I'll make the rest happen," Moorhead said of the big run. "He did what he was supposed to do and I did what I was supposed to do. I saw green grass, made one guy miss and ran to the open field."

UTSA ended up with 201 yards passing but only 85 yards rushing.

"We did not move their line of scrimmage enough. At times we had standstills and at times they changed the line of scrimmage on us from a defensive standpoint," Wilson said of the offense. "We have to be able to move people off the ball."

Yannis Routsas proved to be a bright spot on the night as he finished with six punts for a total of 242 yards and an average of 40.3 yards per punt.

The Roadrunner defense did their best to keep the team in the game but the Bulldogs still put up 384 yards of total offense and converted eight of their 15 third downs into fresh first downs.

"It works hand in hand, offensively you have to sustain drives so that those guys are not on the field ten minutes longer than the opponent's defense," Wilson said. "And from a defensive standpoint you have to get off the field. When someone is in the 50 plus percentile on third down conversions you don't give yourself a chance to be fresh."

The 384 yards given up by the Roadrunners snapped a three-game streak of games holding opponents under 300 yards of offense.

The Roadrunners played as hard as they could but the early deficit proved difficult to overcome. Louisiana Tech also had trouble adding to their lead as they made do with a 7-0 lead after one quarter. By halftime it was 17-0 in favor of the guests from Ruston.

"We have to prevent teams from getting into the endzone," UTSA free safety CJ Levine said. "We had a few plays that we busted on that we shouldn't have busted on. We have to go back and correct those."

UTSA had their first chance to get on the board at the 7:15 mark in the third quarter when Jared Sackett stepped up to take a 43 yard field goal attempt. He missed the kick wide right but it fooled the field goal horn operator and the horn sounded.

Sackett made sure his kick was good five and a half minutes later to put UTSA on the board but by then it made the score 24-3 as Louisiana Tech had scored on their previous drive. The celebratory horn sounded but there wasn't a whole lot for UTSA and their fans to celebrate.

UTSA will return to action next weekend when they travel to Hattiesburg to face the Southern Miss Eagles. Despite the loss to Louisiana Tech the Roadrunner players and coaches still have the belief they can accomplish their goals.

"We sit at 2-1 in this conference and I doubt very seriously anyone will go undefeated in the (Conference USA) west," Wilson said. "(UAB) is still undefeated and we still get an opportunity to play that team."

That belief is felt by the players as well.

"We lost our first conference game but we still have other games to play," C.J. Levine said.

Added Moorhead, "We're going to build on the positive things that we have done and fix what we need to fix."

Kickoff for UTSA at Southern Miss next Saturday is scheduled for 6 p.m.