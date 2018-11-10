In their first game back home in nearly a month the Roadrunners showed they still have a lot of work to do to get where they and the fanbase want to be. UTSA (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) fought hard once again but it wasn't enough as the FIU Panthers (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) cruised back to Miami with a 45-7 win over the Roadrunners in front of a crowd of 16,874 which was the lowest attendance in program history.

It would have finished at 45-0 if not for a late touchdown pass from Bryce Rivers to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

"it was good to see Bryce Rivers jump in at the back end," Roadrunners Head Coach Frank Wilson said. "We're going to need him for the rest of the season."

Aside from the late touchdown, there wasn't much for the Roadrunners to hang their hats on in their performance on Saturday night against the Panthers. Once again the offense had trouble getting anything going. The defense put up as valiant a defense as the city of San Antonio has ever seen but like the Alamo of old they eventually got worn down by the visitors barrage.

"We fought hard but we just didn't finish our job," UTSA outside linebacker Les Maruo said. "We have to do our assignments better."

FIU rolled the Roadrunners in nearly every category. Rushing Yards: FIU 149, UTSA 102; Passing Yards: FIU 304, UTSA 143; Takeaways: FIU 4, UTSA 0. Points off turnovers: FIU 14, UTSA 0; Third Down conversion: FIU 8 of 16, UTSA 3 of 11. Fourth down conversion: FIU 2 of 2, UTSA 1 of 2; Red zone efficiency: FIU 6 of 7, UTSA 0 of 1.

"It's hard to get rhythm when your gaining half of what your opponent is gaining," Wilson said. "I never thought our guys quit. Guys were still out there competing."

For one quarter it seemed things might be different for the Roadrunners. The first quarter ended with both teams still stuck on a 0-0 scoreline but both teams had chances in the first quarter. After FIU intercepted a UTSA pass on the second play of the game the Roadrunners got a bit of good fortune when FIU kicker Jose Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal at the 12:13 mark of the opening quarter.

UTSA had a chance to get on the board eight minutes later but Jared Sackett missed from 47 yards out as his attempt hit low on the right upright and bounced away.

Things turned in the second quarter. In that quarter the Panthers gashed the Roadrunners for 190 yards of offense and put up 17 points to lead 17-0 at halftime.

"We fought hard but we didn't finish our job," Maruo said. "As a team we just have to play better."

The Roadrunner defense did a little better in the third quarter as they held the Panthers to only one touchdown in that frame but it came at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter and finished a quick drive of four plays and 47 yards.

By the fourth quarter the Roadrunners defense was gassed and the offense continued to struggle. FIU put three more touchdowns, including an interception returned for a touchdown, on the board in the fourth quarter.

UTSA finished the game with a touchdown but also finished it with a question mark over DJ Gillins who left with an injury in the last minute of the game.

"He's not doing well," Wilson said of Gillins. "He will be out for the year."

After the game the Roadrunners were left to wonder how much lower the bottom of the barrel can get.

It will be tough in the final two weeks of the season to find answers to all the questions that have perplexed the Roadrunners this season. Next week the Roadrunners have to travel to Huntington, West Virginia to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd before returning home in two weeks to close out the regular season with North Texas.

"We just have to keep our energy up and keep moving forward," UTSA safety Darryl Godfrey said. "It's not over but we only have two games left to play."

