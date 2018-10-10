Halfway through the season the UTSA Roadrunners are where most people expected them to be. Three wins. Three losses. The Roadrunners lost their three forays against Power-5 opponents and then took advantage of three straight games against Texas State, UTEP and Rice--three teams that are a combined 2-15.

The wins against Rice and UTEP have allowed the Roadrunners to climb into a tie for first atop the Conference USA West with a 2-0 record. It remains to be seen how long UTSA can keep hold of a piece of first place.

Now the Roadrunners begin a tough three-game stretch against Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and UAB. The only game in that three-game gauntlet that will be played at the Alamodome comes this weekend against Louisiana Tech.

UTSA may be coming off of a 20-3 win over Rice last weekend but 17 of those 20 points came thanks to Owl turnovers. Louisiana Tech has lost two of its last three--one of those was 38-20 at LSU and last week at home against UAB, 28-7 after being up 7-0 in the early going. The loss to UAB took a lot of the momentum that the Bulldogs had built up from their 29-27 win at North Texas two weeks ago.

Historically the Roadrunners have not done well against Louisiana Tech. UTSA is 1-4 all-time against the Bulldogs from Ruston. The lone win for the Roadrunners came in the Alamodome, 30-10, back in 2013. Since then the Bulldogs have won four in a row against the Roadrunners and outscored UTSA 144-82 in those games. Only one of the past four games has been at the Alamodome and that was played in 2015. The Bulldogs won that game 34-31.

This season the Bulldogs are holding a 3-2 record and are looking up at the Roadrunners with a 1-1 record in conference. Louisiana Tech has averaged 28.2 points per game and given up an average of 27.2 points per game. Offensively the Bulldogs are averaging a total of 417.4 yards per game. Louisiana Tech prefers to sling the ball around the field as they have thrown for an average of 261 passing yards per game. The Bulldog running game has averaged 156.4 yards per game on the ground.

Defensively the Bulldogs have given up an average of 359 yards per game. Opponents are averaging 186 yards passing per game and 173 yards rushing per game.

Louisiana Tech has been led this year by quarterback J'Mar Smith. Smith has completed 100 of 178 passing attempts for 1258 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith has also thrown five interceptions.

In addition to five interceptions given up the Bulldogs have lost four fumbles this season. On defense the Bulldogs have come up with six fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

UTSA's offense will have to keep an eye on Jaylon Ferguson who has 33.5 career sacks including six sacks this season.

The Roadrunners will counter with their defensive stars like Kevin Strong Jr. and Josiah Tauaefa. The key to the game might come down to which team's defense does the best job of making stops and special teams.

If UTSA can keep the Bulldogs offense in check and come up with some key stops or turnovers they will have a chance at moving to 3-0 in conference. If UTSA can't contain the Bulldogs offense it could be a long night and there will be a bottleneck in the Conference USA West standings.

The Roadrunners are at home but the Bulldogs will be looking to move past their loss to UAB last week. This will come down to special teams. UTSA has a slight edge in that department with Jared Sackett and Yannis Routsas.

Prediction: UTSA 23 Louisiana Tech 20.