UTSA stuns Illinois
Roadrunners lead wire-to-wire for second win over a power five opponent in program history
10 years and one day after the UTSA Roadrunners began their program with a historic win the 2021 version delivered the program its biggest win in 11 seasons.
The win came on the field of Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. The Roadrunners never trailed in a 37-30 triumph over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Though it did come down to the final seconds before UTSA could breathe easy with the victory.
It was the Roadrunners second ever win over a power five opponent, joining a 17-10 victory over Baylor in Waco on September 9, 2017.
That win in 2017 was historic but the win over Illinois will likely end up having a greater importance as the weeks and months go by.
"I'm just so thrilled for my kids," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said after the game. "They've believed in us since the day we got here. We believe in the brand. We know we're going to show up, we're not guaranteeing wins, we've never done that, but we do know we're going to show up."
It took until UTSA's third possession of the night before the offense showed up. That drive started at the Roadrunner six and went 13 plays before Frank Harris opened the scoring with a nine-yard run touchdown. Hunter Duplessis added his first extra point of the season and UTSA led 7-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
Illinois would punt on their next possession and UTSA got the ball back at their own 39 yard-line right before the end of the first quarter.
Harris led the Roadrunners down the field as the first quarter gave way to the second quarter. UTSA added to their advantage just three and a half minutes into the second quarter when Brendan Brady scored on a seven yard run at the 11:31 mark. The Roadrunners lead was 14-0 and the crowd in Champaign had been quieted.
The Illini fans wouldn't be quiet long. The Illini answered on their next drive with a touchdown to cut the Roadrunner lead to 14-7 with 9:21 left in the second quarter.
As they would most of the night the Roadrunners had a response for the Illini. As it would happen a few times in the night the Roadrunners would run out of gas in the red zone and the response would have to come from the foot of Duplessis.
"I missed a couple of throws in the red zone," Harris said. "One of the keys to victory for the offense was touchdowns not field goals. I came up short on a couple of those so I have to improve on those for next weekend."
The first Duplessis field goal of 2021 would be from 32 yards out with 6:24 left in the second quarter.
Illinois scored a few minutes later at the 2:46 mark to cut the deficit to 17-14.
UTSA's next drive got to the Illinois red zone before sputtering out short of a touchdown. Undaunted, Duplessis stepped up and drilled a 28-yard field goal to give UTSA a 20-14 lead with 47 seconds left in the half.
The Illini tried to drive down field before time ran out on the half but the clock struck zeros before Illinois could get into field goal range.
Illinois opened the second half with the ball after deferring their option at the start of the game. The kickoff from UTSA went out of bounds for a penalty. It was one of three times on Saturday night that the Roadrunners kickoff went out of bounds.
"We couldn't kick it between the lines but we could kick it between the uprights," Traylor said. "We will get that kickoff thing fixed. I was just as frustrated with it as you guys were."
The Illini were unable to take advantage of their good field position as their first drive of the third quarter ended with a punt.
UTSA fumbled on their first possession of the third quarter. The Roadrunner defense stood tall enough to force Illinois into a 52-yard field goal with 9:22 left in the third quarter.
The two teams then traded punts on their next possessions. UTSA drove into the Illinois red zone and for the third time of the night Harris and Zakhari Franklin were unable to connect in the end zone.
Hunter Duplessis added a 27-yard field goal with 3:19 left in the third quarter to give UTSA a 23-17 lead.
Illinois cut the deficit back down to three with a 53-yard field goal at the 14:15 mark of the fourth quarter.
Harris and the Roadrunners were unphased. The Roadrunners conducted another drive up the field of Champaign. This time Harris and Franklin connected for a touchdown in the redzone. With 12:37 left in the fourth quarter UTSA held a 30-20 lead.
Franklin would finish the night with a career high 155 yards on 10 catches.
"It was the same approach for me mentally, stay the course, stay locked in till the clock hits zero," Franklin said. "Don't get too high, don't get too low."
After Illinois scored a touchdown with 9:56 to cut the deficit to 30-27 the Roadrunners once again responded.
Harris and the Roadrunners took five minutes off the clock before Brendan Brady scored UTSA's final touchdown on a 33 yard run with 4:57 left to play. Brady would finish the night with two touchdowns and 67 yards on 11 carries. Sincere McCormick was the focus of the Illinois defense but he still finished with 117 yards on 31 carries.
Illinois decided to kick a 32-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 37-30 with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Roadrunners were unable to pick up a first down that would seal the game and Illinois got the ball back with 1:31 needing to go 65 yards for the tying score.
The Illini drove down to the UTSA 15 yard line before they were called for an offensive pass interference penalty on second and 10. Illinois had third and 25 from the UTSA 30 but the pass fell incomplete with two seconds left.
That set up the final play of the game, a 4th and 25 with two seconds left. Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski tossed a prayer up into the endzone. His prayer went unanswered as the pass was caught out of the back of the endzone.
"Before that play their sideline was talking some trash," Tariq Woolen, who finished with a career high nine tackles, said. "I saw the quarterback throw that ball and the trajectory looked like it was going out of bounds. I saw him go out of bounds and I turn around and see my teammates running on the field. It felt so good to know all our hard work had paid off."
A crowd of 33,906 was stunned. The Roadrunner players, staff and fans who had made the trip began to celebrate a hard earned victory.
After the game Traylor commented on the atmosphere in Champaign and his hopes for next week's home opener in the Alamodome.
"The crowd here was so fantastic tonight. It was so hard with that student section and that band. It was a home field crowd," Traylor said. "When we get back next week the Alamodome has got to be rocking. We've got a great football team, great local kids and we need that Alamodome full so those kids can see how much San Antonio loves their players."
UTSA (1-0) will open the home portion of their schedule next Saturday against Lamar. Kickoff in the Alamodome is scheduled for 5 p.m.
|Date
|Location
|Opponent
|Result
|
Sept. 3, 2011
|
San Antonio
|
Northeastern State
|
NE ST 3
UTSA 31
|
Sept. 1, 2012
|
Mobile, AL
|
South Alabama
|
UTSA 33
S. ALA 31
|
Aug. 31, 2013
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
New Mexico
|
UTSA 21
UNM 13
|
Aug. 29, 2014
|
Houston
|
Houston
|
UTSA 27
U of H 7
|
Sept. 3, 2015
|
Tucson, AZ
|
#22 Arizona
|
UTSA 32
Arizona 42
|
Sept. 3, 2016
|
San Antonio
|
Alabama State
|
UTSA 26
ASU 13
|
Sept. 9, 2017
|
Waco
|
Baylor
|
UTSA 17
Baylor 10
|
Sept. 1, 2018
|
Tempe, AZ
|
Arizona State
|
UTSA 7
AZ ST 49
|
Aug. 31, 2019
|
San Antonio
|
UIW
|
UIW 7
UTSA 35
|
Sept. 12, 2020
|
San Marcos
|
Texas State
|
UTSA 51
TX ST 48 (2-OT)
|
Sept. 4, 2021
|
Champaign, IL
|
Illinois
|
UTSA 37
Illinois 30
