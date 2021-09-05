UTSA stuns Illinois

10 years and one day after the UTSA Roadrunners began their program with a historic win the 2021 version delivered the program its biggest win in 11 seasons.

The win came on the field of Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. The Roadrunners never trailed in a 37-30 triumph over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Though it did come down to the final seconds before UTSA could breathe easy with the victory.

It was the Roadrunners second ever win over a power five opponent, joining a 17-10 victory over Baylor in Waco on September 9, 2017.

That win in 2017 was historic but the win over Illinois will likely end up having a greater importance as the weeks and months go by.

"I'm just so thrilled for my kids," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said after the game. "They've believed in us since the day we got here. We believe in the brand. We know we're going to show up, we're not guaranteeing wins, we've never done that, but we do know we're going to show up."

It took until UTSA's third possession of the night before the offense showed up. That drive started at the Roadrunner six and went 13 plays before Frank Harris opened the scoring with a nine-yard run touchdown. Hunter Duplessis added his first extra point of the season and UTSA led 7-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.

Illinois would punt on their next possession and UTSA got the ball back at their own 39 yard-line right before the end of the first quarter.

Harris led the Roadrunners down the field as the first quarter gave way to the second quarter. UTSA added to their advantage just three and a half minutes into the second quarter when Brendan Brady scored on a seven yard run at the 11:31 mark. The Roadrunners lead was 14-0 and the crowd in Champaign had been quieted.

The Illini fans wouldn't be quiet long. The Illini answered on their next drive with a touchdown to cut the Roadrunner lead to 14-7 with 9:21 left in the second quarter.

As they would most of the night the Roadrunners had a response for the Illini. As it would happen a few times in the night the Roadrunners would run out of gas in the red zone and the response would have to come from the foot of Duplessis.

"I missed a couple of throws in the red zone," Harris said. "One of the keys to victory for the offense was touchdowns not field goals. I came up short on a couple of those so I have to improve on those for next weekend."

The first Duplessis field goal of 2021 would be from 32 yards out with 6:24 left in the second quarter.

Illinois scored a few minutes later at the 2:46 mark to cut the deficit to 17-14.

UTSA's next drive got to the Illinois red zone before sputtering out short of a touchdown. Undaunted, Duplessis stepped up and drilled a 28-yard field goal to give UTSA a 20-14 lead with 47 seconds left in the half.

The Illini tried to drive down field before time ran out on the half but the clock struck zeros before Illinois could get into field goal range.