UTSA's 2019 Quarterback Has Landed
Today, the UTSA Roadrunners received their 6th commitment of the 2019 class from Suddin Sapien, the very talented and underrated quarterback out of Midland. Sapien measures in at 6'4" and weighs around 220 pounds. He's got great size, but his size does not hinder his ability to move around in the pocket and extend plays with his feet. He's got a ridiculously good arm and good accuracy as well. UTSA definitely got a good one in Sapien.
