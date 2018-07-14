UTSA landed their 7th commitment of the 2019 class today in the South Grand Prairie cornerback, Kenneth Robinson. Kenneth is also UTSA's 5th defensive back commit, but their first cornerback. Robinson is rated by Rivals as a 5.4 2 star prospect, and he measures in at 5'10" and weighs around 160 pounds. He will need to put on some weight before he makes it to campus, but he makes up for his size with his quickness, physicality and technique. Robinson is a very talented cornerback with great upside. This was a big get for the Roadrunners.

Prior to committing, Robinson had been considering schools such as Hawaii, Princeton, Penn, Bucknell and Holy Cross. So not only did UTSA gain Kenneth's commitment, but they beat out a pretty solid group of teams for his services. Kenneth told me that he knew UTSA was the place for him when, "I visited for the second time with my mother. It was a very gratifying day." Family played a big part in Kenneth's recruitment, as did proximity to home, and location is ultimately the reason he chose UTSA. Kenneth talked about why he chose UTSA by saying, "At the end of the day it came down to location. I've always wanted to play college football at both a high level and where my parents could watch me play regularly."

The recruiting pitch that Kenneth is going to use to try and bring in more commitments is, "Come join the fastest growing team in the country. And join the family!" Robinson told me that he is completely shutting down his recruitment and will be focusing on his senior season and recruiting more players to join to Roadrunner family. Once he makes it to campus, Kenneth will be majoring in computer science, and he also tells me that he is not going to be enrolling early.

Kenneth informed me that the coaches have been telling him that he will primarily be playing cornerback for the Roadrunners, but he may very well end up contributing on all sides of the ball. So what does Kenneth bring to the table for UTSA? "I'll be able to bring a threat on all 3 sides of the ball as well as a competitor every day of the week." He also tells me that he fits into UTSA's defensive scheme very well because the Roadrunners will have him playing a lot of man to man coverage, which he says is his biggest strength. Coach Deron Wilson was his primary recruiter throughout his recruitment, and he did a great job of reeling in another talented defensive back. Kenneth wants to tell UTSA fans that,