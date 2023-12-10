UTSA's mens basketball team closed out its home stand with an emphatic 93-60 victory over the Arkansas Fort-Smith Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The Roadrunners led wire to wire against their Division II foes from the Lone Star Conference although Fort Smith did make things interesting near halftime and early in the second half, cutting UTSA's lead to single digits at the break and as small as four points in the second half.

Each time the Lions seemed to get back in the game UTSA had the answer. The Roadrunners had two players score at least 20 points for the first time since the 2021-22 season and came three points away from having three players score at least 20 points for the first time in five years.

As a team UTSA out-rebounded Fort Smith 53-32. The Roadrunners also attempted 47 three point shots out of their 75 total shots in the game. UTSA made 19 of those threes.

Carlton Linguard led the Roadrunners with 21 points. Isaiah Wyatt scored 20 points. Christian Tucker finished with 17 points. PJ Carter was the other Roadrunner in double figures with 11 points. All nine Roadrunners who played on Sunday scored at least three points against the Lions.

UTSA will be on the road this week to face Little Rock on Wednesday and Oregon State next Sunday. The Roadrunners next home game will be December 21 when they host Army at 7 p.m.