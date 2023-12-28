UTSA's men's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak and built a little momentum heading to conference play with a 103-89 win over Prairie View A&M Thursday night in the non-conference finale at the Convocation center. UTSA improved its record to 6-7 overall. Prairie View fell to 5-7 on the season.

The Roadrunners never trailed against the Panthers although they did have to hold off a charge from their visitors in the second half. UTSA took a 52-32 lead into the halftime and built their lead in the second half to as large as 28 points with an Adante Holiman three at the 14:05 mark of the second half that gave UTSA a 73-45 lead.

Prairie View outscored UTSA 43-30 the rest of the way and even cut UTSA's lead down to as low as 10 points with 5:44 left in the second half. The Roadrunners were able to keep the Panthers at bay and get a much needed win before conference play begins.

Thursday was the first time UTSA has scored 100 points in a regular season game since a 103-48 win over Dallas Christian College on January 3, 2022. It was the Roadrunners first 100-point game over a Division I opponent since February 7, 2019 when UTSA beat Florida International 100-67.

The Roadrunners had six different scorers in double-figures against Prairie View on Thursday night. Jordan Ivy Curry led the Roadrunners with 22 points and was two assists away from a double-double. Carlton Linguard recorded his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Tucker scored 16 points. Trey Edmonds finished with 12 points. Isaiah Wyatt and Dre Fuller Jr. both finished with 11 points.

UTSA will open conference play Tuesday night in the Convocation Center against UAB. That game will be televised nationally on ESPNU and tip off at 8 p.m.