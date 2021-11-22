 BirdsUp - UTSA makes the cut for Zah Frazier
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 17:42:02 -0600') }} football

UTSA makes the cut for Zah Frazier

Multiple Contributors
For BirdsUp.com

Coffeyville C.C. cornerback Zah Frazier may be the hottest JUCO prospect in the country at the moment. The four-star defensive back has amassed 26 offers after a recent string of high-profile schools threw their hats into the ring. Texas Tech, Washington, Tennessee among others have all offered in the last month, but none made the cut to his recently released top 3 list. UTSA in the other hand did make it along with the Pac12’s Utah and SEC’s Mississippi State.

