The end of a season that seemed it would never end came Saturday night in the Alamodome. UTSA entered their rivalry game with North Texas sitting at 3-8 and having lost a school record five games in a row. By the end of the night that streak stretched to six games but this one felt different from those other five that came before.

This time UTSA lost by three points but were in the game until the very end. A series of unfortunate events in the final minute to UTSA from a chance to win to a chance to tie and finally headed into an offseason on the heels of a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to North Texas.

"The team as a whole wanted so bad to generate a victory for the seniors," UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson said. "It hurt at the back end when we were not able to extend the game into overtime."

There were positives throughout the game. Quarterback Bryce Rivers did everything he could do to help the Roadrunners cause in his first career start. Rivers finished with 20 completions on 32 attempts for 269 yards a touchdown and an interception. Rivers also rushed for a touchdown.

"I thought his practice preparation warranted (a start)," Wilson said of the decision to start Rivers. "I thought he gave us our best opportunity to win the football game."

Freshman running back Brendan Brady ran for 89 yards and also scored a touchdown. Greg Campbell set a new school record for receiving yards in a game with 186 yards on 11 catches.

"I'm happy about my performance," Campbell said. "For my last game it was great to go out this way. It would have been better with a win but I got no regrets."

The first 20 minutes of the game seemed a continuation of the last month or so of the season. UTSA had a promising opening drive that ended when Kemon Hall intercepted a Rivers pass in the endzone. North Texas took advantage of the turnover and drove down the field to go up 7-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter.

The Mean Green added a field goal toward the end of the quarter to go up 10-0 as UTSA's offense continued to have trouble getting points on the board.

North Texas pushed their advantage to 17-0 with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. That seemed to wake UTSA up as the Roadrunners drove down on their next drive and scored their first touchdown since the last minute of the game against FIU on November 10.

This week the touchdown came by way of the ground with Brendan Brady scoring from one yard out after coming up short on a 27 yard run. Brady's one yard touchdown made the score 17-7 and was the Roadrunners first rushing touchdown in the month of November.

UTSA kept North Texas from certain points when they intercepted Mason Fine in the end zone on the Mean Green's next possession. The Roadrunners were unable to capitalize on that takeaway.

The Roadrunners made the deficit three points when they scored a touchdown on a three yard run by Rivers as time expired in the second quarter.

North Texas pushed their advantage to 24-14 in the third quarter and a few times seemed ready to pull even farther ahead. UTSA didn't allow that to happen as they kept the game within range. Rivers showed the Roadrunner faithful a glimpse of what might have been had he been able to start earlier in the season but also a glimpse of what he can do if he decides to stay at UTSA.

In the fourth quarter Rivers led the Roadrunners on a six play 92 yard drive that ended with him throwing a touchdown pass to Tariq Woolen from eight yards out. UTSA cut the deficit to 24-21.

The Mean Green went on a six minute drive that got to the UTSA 32 before the Roadrunner defense, namely senior Kevin Strong made a stop on fourth down that gave Rivers and offense a chance with 2:28 left in the game.

"Our mindset was we are getting off the field," CJ Levine said of the fourth down stop. "We played man and everybody played their assignments the correct way. It was a good way for us to go off for the last time."

Rivers drove the Roadrunners down the field and nearly scored a winning touchdown but his pass to Sheldon Jones was just too high for the receiver to come down with it. UTSA then had a delay of game penalty and a sack which set up a potential game-tying field goal for Jared Sackett from 48 yards out.

Sackett missed the field goal and UTSA fell to their rivals from the Metroplex by three points.

"He makes them in practice. He's made them in a game," Wilson said of Sackett's missed field goal. "We felt very confident that he would be able to make it and I would still call it again."

For the seniors there was mixed emotions. There was sadness at the end and disappointment in how their final season ended but there was also knowledge of the legacy they leave the Roadrunner program.

"UTSA is going to come to play every week," Campbell said. "No matter what the week."

Added Levine, "It don't matter who the opponent is. We're going to play. It's a mindset of waking up each and every day knowing that we're going to be playing somebody different."

Wilson echoed the thoughts of the seniors.

"They were able to model for our young players the things that are important," Wilson said. "A winning culture in the classroom and on the football field. So proud of the job they have done."

UTSA finished the season with a 3-9 record and heads into the offseason with many questions. They also go into the offseason with some positive things to build on.



