On this past Thursday, UTSA landed their 8th commitment of the 2019 class, but their 1st wide receiver commitment. This commitment comes in the form Dewuan McCullum, the speedy receiver out of Nation Ford in South Carolina. He measures in at 5'11" and weighs in around 170 pounds, the perfect size for an elite slot receiver. Not only is he the first receiver of the class, but he's also the first out of state commit that the Roadrunners have received this cycle.

Coach Rishaw Johnson deserves much of the credit for landing McCullum, as he was the main recruiter in this one and he is also a family friend of Dewuan's. Prior to committing, McCullum had been considering schools such as Coastal, UTC, Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Elon. He tells me that he currently holds two offers from UTSA and UTC.

When it comes to his relationship with the coaching staff, Dewuan told me, "The whole coaching staff made me feel like I was already a part of the family, and I knew I could count on Coach Johnson from our past conversations." It's very apparent that he has high praise for not only Coach Johnson, but the coaching staff as a whole. McCullum was recently on campus for a camp, and he told me that he was able to meet one of the current commits, and that it was great to meet one of his future teammates.