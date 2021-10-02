UTSA holds on for fifth win

UTSA welcomed the largest crowd of the season to the Alamodome on Saturday night. The 20,154 who attended no doubt felt the Roadrunners, who entered with a 4-0 record, would take care of the visiting UNLV Rebels and their 0-4 record.

The Roadrunners did take care of the Rebels but the 24-17 winning margin was a lot closer than most had predicted before the game. UTSA fans found out what the players had been learning all week. UNLV was a good team with the misfortune of an 0-4 record.

"We knew it would be a battle," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said. "I got after them at halftime, which I never have to do and our defense responded in the second half."

For the first time since the 2012 season the UTSA Roadrunner football team has started a season with five wins and zero losses. The 2021 version accomplished it with a stout defense and an offense that for most of the night found a way to put points on the board.

Frank Harris led the Roadrunner offense with his 24 completed passes out of 30 attempted. Harris threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Harris also had one catch for three yards after he caught his own pass that had been batted by a Rebel defender back into Harris's hands.

"We played ok tonight," Harris said. "When we get down to the red zone we have to score those. The defense held their own and that's all we can ask for."

UTSA's defense limited UNLV to 35 yards rushing. The Rebels did throw for 316 yards but the Roadrunners came away with two interceptions and a fumble recovery to change the outcome of the game. The Roadrunner takeaways proved the difference as they led to 14 of the Roadrunners points on offense.

The Roadrunners also pressured the UNLV quarterbacks. UTSA finished the night with six sacks for negative-33 yards. Dadrian Taylor led the defense with two sacks.

"Every time we feel like we're falling off we come together and we stick together," Taylor said. "That's one of the things you can tell that's different from last year. Last year some of those closer games we would have ended up on the losing side."

The Roadrunners began the game with the ball after UNLV won the coin toss and deferred their option to the second half. UTSA only managed 12 yards on their first drive and Lucas Dean came on to punt. UNLV also had to punt on their first drive after reaching UTSA territory.

UTSA began their second drive at their own eight yard line with 10:01 left in the first quarter. It took the Roadrunners 14 plays to cover the 92 yards between them and the endzone. The Roadrunners ended the drive with a nine yard touchdown pass from Harris to Josh Cephus. With 4:48 left in the first quarter UTSA led 7-0.

There was joy in the stands as the Roadrunners built that 7-0 lead. It was already a better start than had happened a week before on the road.

That joy was short lived. UNLV scored on their first play of the drive when Cameron Friel threw a deep pass to Steve Jenkins who was all alone at the south end of the Alamodome. It was a 63-yard touchdown pass that tied the score at 7-7 with 4:31 on the first quarter clock.

UNLV then stunned the crowd with 9:00 left in the second quarter when they kicked a 34-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead.

UTSA answered on their next drive. The crowd might have hoped for a touchdown but the Rebels defense made the Roadrunners settle for a field goal attempt. Hunter Duplessis obliged with a 25-yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10 with 6:32 left in the quarter.

The Roadrunners retook the lead, 17-10, with 21 seconds left in the second quarter when Sincere McCormick scored on a one yard run. McCormick's touchdown ended a 12 play, 49-yard drive that had been made possible by a Tariq Woolen interception.