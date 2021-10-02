UTSA holds on for fifth win
Roadrunners start 5-0 for second time in program history with 24-17 win over UNLV
UTSA welcomed the largest crowd of the season to the Alamodome on Saturday night. The 20,154 who attended no doubt felt the Roadrunners, who entered with a 4-0 record, would take care of the visiting UNLV Rebels and their 0-4 record.
The Roadrunners did take care of the Rebels but the 24-17 winning margin was a lot closer than most had predicted before the game. UTSA fans found out what the players had been learning all week. UNLV was a good team with the misfortune of an 0-4 record.
"We knew it would be a battle," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said. "I got after them at halftime, which I never have to do and our defense responded in the second half."
For the first time since the 2012 season the UTSA Roadrunner football team has started a season with five wins and zero losses. The 2021 version accomplished it with a stout defense and an offense that for most of the night found a way to put points on the board.
Frank Harris led the Roadrunner offense with his 24 completed passes out of 30 attempted. Harris threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Harris also had one catch for three yards after he caught his own pass that had been batted by a Rebel defender back into Harris's hands.
"We played ok tonight," Harris said. "When we get down to the red zone we have to score those. The defense held their own and that's all we can ask for."
UTSA's defense limited UNLV to 35 yards rushing. The Rebels did throw for 316 yards but the Roadrunners came away with two interceptions and a fumble recovery to change the outcome of the game. The Roadrunner takeaways proved the difference as they led to 14 of the Roadrunners points on offense.
The Roadrunners also pressured the UNLV quarterbacks. UTSA finished the night with six sacks for negative-33 yards. Dadrian Taylor led the defense with two sacks.
"Every time we feel like we're falling off we come together and we stick together," Taylor said. "That's one of the things you can tell that's different from last year. Last year some of those closer games we would have ended up on the losing side."
The Roadrunners began the game with the ball after UNLV won the coin toss and deferred their option to the second half. UTSA only managed 12 yards on their first drive and Lucas Dean came on to punt. UNLV also had to punt on their first drive after reaching UTSA territory.
UTSA began their second drive at their own eight yard line with 10:01 left in the first quarter. It took the Roadrunners 14 plays to cover the 92 yards between them and the endzone. The Roadrunners ended the drive with a nine yard touchdown pass from Harris to Josh Cephus. With 4:48 left in the first quarter UTSA led 7-0.
There was joy in the stands as the Roadrunners built that 7-0 lead. It was already a better start than had happened a week before on the road.
That joy was short lived. UNLV scored on their first play of the drive when Cameron Friel threw a deep pass to Steve Jenkins who was all alone at the south end of the Alamodome. It was a 63-yard touchdown pass that tied the score at 7-7 with 4:31 on the first quarter clock.
UNLV then stunned the crowd with 9:00 left in the second quarter when they kicked a 34-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead.
UTSA answered on their next drive. The crowd might have hoped for a touchdown but the Rebels defense made the Roadrunners settle for a field goal attempt. Hunter Duplessis obliged with a 25-yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10 with 6:32 left in the quarter.
The Roadrunners retook the lead, 17-10, with 21 seconds left in the second quarter when Sincere McCormick scored on a one yard run. McCormick's touchdown ended a 12 play, 49-yard drive that had been made possible by a Tariq Woolen interception.
Both teams were slow to get going offensively in the third quarter. The first drive for both teams ended with punts. The second drive for both teams ended with turnover-on-downs.
Things changed with the third drive. UNLV's third drive ended when Jahmal Sam intercepted a pass at the UTSA 41 that had been tipped by a fellow Roadrunner. Sam returned the interception to the UTSA 47 before he was forced out of bounds.
UTSA's third drive of the second half ended four plays later when Harris connected with DeCorian Clark for a 31-yard touchdown pass. The officials reviewed the touchdown and confirmed the call.
"I knew it was good," Clark said. "I didn't know they were reviewing it until I looked up and saw it being played on the jumbotron."
Duplessis added the extra point and UTSA lead 24-10 with 2:55 left in the third quarter.
It appeared UTSA might start to pull away from the Rebels. Toward the end of the third quarter the Roadrunners Dru Prox sacked Friel and forced a fumble. Lorenzo Dantzler recovered at the UNLV 23 and UTSA seemed in business on the outside of the redzone.
The Roadrunners offense got to the UNLV 12 before the drive stalled. UTSA had to call on their dependable kicker, Duplessis, with 13:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Duplessis missed the 33 yard field goal and UNLV had new belief.
"I took the air out of the ball and Frank was throwing it so incredibly well. I took the ball out of Frank's hands," Traylor said. "I thought if we could get up 17 in the fourth quarter there's no chance anybody is coming back on us in the Alamodome."
UNLV took advantage of their good fortune and drove 80 yards in 15 plays. The 15th play was a nine yard touchdown pass on fourth and one. With 6:43 left in the fourth quarter the Rebels had cut the deficit to 24-17.
Taylor came close to history on the kickoff. He received the kick at the UTSA two yard line and returned it down the sideline. There was one Rebel between him and the endzone. That Rebel pushed Taylor out at the UTSA 45 yard line.
The Roadrunner offense again got into UNLV territory only to run out of gas. Duplessis came on to try a 45-yard field goal attempt. For the second time on the night he missed the attempt. There was 1:34 left in the game when Duplessis's third field goal attempt of the game was missed
"My All-American kicker missed and he does that sometimes," Traylor said. "It's ok he's a human. He struck the ball well they just didn't go through."
UNLV had 1:34 to go 72 yards for a tying score. They made it to the UTSA 36 before the Roadrunner defense made the plays needed to end the game. The Roadrunners ended it with a sack on fourth down with 33 seconds left.
Harris led the offense out to take one knee. The clock ran out and the Roadrunners, fans and players alike celebrated the second 5-0 start in program history.
"We're going to enjoy it tonight," Harris said. "Tomorrow after we watch the film we will build from it and get ready for Western Kentucky."
UTSA will look to go 6-0 for the first time in program history next Saturday in Bowling Green, KY. That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|
Oct. 1, 2011
|
at #16 Sam Houston State
|
UTSA 7
SHSU 22
|
Oct. 6, 2012
|
Bye Week
|
------------
|
Oct. 5, 2013
|
at Marshall
|
UTSA 10
MAR 24
|
Oct. 4, 2014
|
New Mexico
|
UNM 21
UTSA 9
|
Oct. 3, 2015
|
at UTEP
|
UTSA 25
UTEP 6
|
Oct. 1, 2016
|
Bye Week
|
------------
|
Oct. 7, 2017
|
Southern Miss
|
USM 31
UTSA 29
|
Oct. 6, 2018
|
at Rice
|
UTSA 20
Rice 3
|
Oct. 5, 2019
|
at UTEP
|
UTSA 26
UTEP 16
|
Oct. 3, 2020
|
at UAB
|
UTSA 13
UAB 21
|
Oct. 2, 2021
|
UNLV
|
UNLV 17
UTSA 24
