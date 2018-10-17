For the first time in a month the Roadrunners will venture outside of the state of Texas this weekend when they head eastbound to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

There will be a lot of alumni on hand in Hattiesburg as it is homecoming for the Golden Eagles.

Saturday will be the fifth all-time meeting between the Roadrunners and Golden Eagles but only the second time the two have squared off at the Rock in Hattiesburg. The only other meeting at M.M. Roberts came back in 2015 when the Todd Monken-led Southern Miss beat the Larry Coker-led UTSA 32-10.

The two teams have split the first four meetings. UTSA won 12-10 in 2013 and 55-32 in 2016. In addition to the win in 2015 the Golden Eagles also won in San Antonio last year by a score of 31-29.

Both teams will be looking for a win this weekend. UTSA had their three game winning streak snapped by Louisiana Tech last week. Southern Miss has lost three of its last four games since opening the season with a win over Jackson State.

The Golden Eagles lone win since opening day came against Rice. The losses have come to Louisiana-Monroe (ULM), Auburn and North Texas. Southern Miss also had their game at Appalachian State cancelled because of Hurricane Florence.

One thing that is apparent from the Golden Eagles season so far is that they either play close games or blowouts. Their two wins are by a margin of 95-29 (55-7 over Jackson State and 40-22 over Rice) and the three losses by a margin of 40-75. The Golden Eagles lost to ULM by one point, Auburn by 11 points and North Texas by 23 points.

On offense the Golden Eagles have done more passing than rushing this season. Southern Miss has racked up 1719 yards of offense (429.8 yards per game) and 1276 of those yards have come through the air (319 yards per game) as opposed to just 443 yards on the ground (110.8 yards per game).

UTSA will have to keep tabs on quarterback Jack Abraham who has completed 111 of his 151 passing attempts for 1263 yards and 11 touchdowns. Abraham has tossed five interceptions this season. Abraham's favorite target this season has been Quez Watkins. Watkins has caught 29 passes for 352 yards and six touchdowns.

On the ground Southern Miss is led by Trevinsky Mosley and his 116 yards on 25 carries. The Golden Eagles have only scored two rushing touchdowns this season.

The Southern Miss defense has been stingy with its yardage given up. The Golden Eagles have allowed a total of 1156 yards (289 yards per game) to their opponents. Opposing teams have had slightly more yards passing than rushing.

On special teams the Golden Eagles kicker Parker Shaunfield has made eight of 10 attempted field goals this season. Shaunfield is 2-for-2 between 20-29 yards, 5-for-6 from 40-49 and 1-for-2 from 50+ yards away. The Southern Miss punter, Zac Everett, has 13 punts for 549 yards.

UTSA could bring some wrinkles into the game Saturday if freshman quarterback JoJo Weeks gets into the game.

The Roadrunners could use a spark on offense. UTSA has totaled 1789 yards in the first seven games (255.6 yards per game). The Roadrunner passing game has accounted for 1090 yards (155.7 yards per game) and the run game has collected 699 yards (99.9 yards per game).

On defense the Roadrunners have given up a total of 2597 yards (371 yards per game) to opponents. The UTSA pass defense has given up 1774 yards (253.4 yards per game) and the rush defense has given up 823 yards (117.6 yards per game).

UTSA special teams leaders have been Jared Sackett and Yannis Routsas. Sackett has made 12 of 15 field goal attempts this season. Routsas has 41 punts for 1744 yards.

Despite both teams being below the .500 mark on the season it will be a raucous environment on Saturday night in Hattiesburg. UTSA is still looking for a spark on offense. The game could be close or it could end up like last week's game. Roadrunner fans will hope for a close game but the Rock may be too tough to break for the Roadrunners.

Prediction: Southern Miss 25, UTSA 17.