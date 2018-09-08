Before a crowd of 42,071, the second largest in UTSA school history the Roadrunners and Baylor Bears rewarded the crowd with an exciting game that went down to the wire before the Bears iced it away with a late touchdown in the final minutes to claim a 37-20 victory over UTSA.

The late touchdown padded Bears stats that didn't really need a whole lot of padding. Baylor finished the night with 494 yards of total offense to UTSA's 255 yards of offense. Baylor had 403 passing yards and 91 rushing yards. UTSA had 157 passing yards and 98 rushing yards.

Individually the Roadrunners were led by Cordale Grundy with 157 yards and one touchdown on 18-for-33 passing. BJ Daniels was the top rusher with 90 yards on 16 carries. Greg Campbell had four catches for 62 yards and Blaze Moorhead had four catches for 35 yards.

"Overall as a team I love our fight that we had," Grundy said. "

Despite outgaining UTSA by more than 250 yards the Bears did have issues with discipline as they were penalized seven times for 70 yards to UTSA's six penalties for 30 yards.

On the whole the final score didn't indicate how close the game was for UTSA and also how fortunate the Roadrunners were to not lose by more than they did.

"I thought we were vastly improved from a week ago," UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson said. "I said to our team we are better today than we were last Saturday."

The early stages of the game against Baylor started much like the early stages of that game at Arizona State last weekend. The Roadrunner defense gave up a touchdown on their first drive and the offense threw an interception on their next drive after that touchdown.

Whereas ASU had turned their pick into a touchdown last week Baylor was only able to come away with a field goal and the score was more manageable at 10-0.

Jared Sackett put the Roadrunners on the board with a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter and then added another from 46 yards in the second quarter.

"He was very confident," Wilson said of Sackett. "He tried to get me to let him go for one that was 52. I said 'easy big boy'."

Baylor threatened to blow the game open with 10 unanswered points coming in the span of two minutes during the second quarter. The Bears didn't follow through with their threats and then they fumbled at their own 35 yard line with 38 seconds left before halftime.

UTSA capitalized three plays later with a two-yard touchdown run by BJ Daniels. The score would remain 20-13 into the intermission.

Baylor was first on the board in the second half as they scored on a seven yard pass from Charlie Brewer to Jalen Hurd with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

UTSA answered with a touchdown of their own from Grundy to Blaze Moorhead in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 27-20. The Bears then kicked a field goal and put in the last touchdown on a one yard run by JaMycal Hasty with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter.

The Roadrunners have much to build on for their second of two games against Big 12 opponents next week at Kansas State.

UTSA at Kansas State will kickoff next Saturday at 3 p.m. in Manhattan, KS. The Roadrunners return home in two weeks to face their rivals Texas State in the HEB I-35 Showdown.



