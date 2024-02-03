For the second home game in a row the UTSA Roadrunners battled back against a conference foe and had a chance to tie in the final minute. Two missed free throws from Tulane had left the door open for UTSA to win 89-88 on a last second shot back on January 24.

On Saturday Rice's Anthony Selden made two free throws with 21 seconds left to push the Owls lead to 80-76 and shut the door on UTSA's comeback attempt. The Roadrunners had three shots at the basket in the final 21 seconds but none of them fell.

It was impressive that UTSA (8-14, 2-7 AAC) had gotten to within two points of Rice with 30 seconds left. The Owls (9-13, 3-6 AAC) had led by as much as 16 points in the second half, 55-39 with 13:38 left on the clock. UTSA cut into the deficit with a 9-0 run but as they had most of the day, Rice had an answer each time UTSA looked like it might get back into the game.

Early on the game looked like it would be a back and forth affair. After UTSA got the first bucket to go up 2-0, Rice made three straight threes to take a 9-2 lead. UTSA answered with back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to 9-8. Both teams traded the lead back and forth before Rice went on a 6-0 run that broke a 19-19 tie and gave the Owls a 25-19 lead with 8:17 left in the first half. That run helped Rice take the lead and the Owls continued to build on the lead taking a 39-28 lead into halftime. After making two of their first three shots from beyond the arc, UTSA closed out the first half going 1-for-14 beyond the arc.

The Owls opened the second half making four of their first five shots, all from beyond the arc to build their lead to 51-35 with 16:03 left in the second half.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led the Roadrunners with 19 points. Christian Tucker scored 14 points. Adante Holiman returned after a monthlong injury and scored 11 points. Trey Edmonds rounded out the Roadrunners in double figures with 10 points. Carlton Linguard finished with six points and 10 rebounds.

UTSA will travel to Wichita State on Wednesday night for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off. The Roadrunners are a game up on the Shockers who currently reside in the basement of the standings at 1-8 in conference play.