There is a light at the end of the tunnel. UTSA will play their third and final game against a power-5 opponent this weekend when they travel to the Flint Hills of Kansas to take on Bill Snyder and the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Wildcats will welcome the Roadrunners to town with both teams sporting a combined 1-3 record. Kansas State won their season opener over the South Dakota Coyotes 27-24 and then fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-10 last weekend.

"“This opponent is the best that we’ve seen, UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson said. "Every year, year in and year out, they are a top team."

Through the first two games the Kansas State offense has put up 621 yards of total offense. Their defense has given up 821 yards of offense. The Wildcats have also been outscored 55-37 in the first two games but they will still be a tough test for the Roadrunners.

UTSA's offense has 475 yards of total offense and the Roadrunner defense has allowed 997 yards of offense to Arizona State and Baylor. The Roadrunners have been outscored 86-27 in the first two games.

The Roadrunner coaching staff will also have to outsmart Bill Snyder, the head coach at Kansas State who seems as timeless as the plains on which Kansas State sits.

" I’ve always watched Coach (Bill) Snyder from afar and admired the job that he’s done," Wilson said. "When you can be that consistent for 25-plus years, it speaks volumes for the amount of respect that the program has for him and he has garnered over the years. Truly one of the elite coaches in college football.”

Snyder returned to Kansas State in 2009 after a three-year break. Since then he has won 74 games. In his first stint from 1989-2005 Snyder won 136 games. He is one of two coaches in the history of college football to have two stints at the same school with at least 70 wins in both stints. The other coach was Dan McGugin who coached Vanderbilt from 1904-17 (95 wins) and 1919-34 (102 wins).

Individually the Wildcats will be led by quarterback Skylar Thompson who has completed 15 of 31 pass attempts for 147 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Wildcats have also used Alex Delton at quarterback. Delton has completed seven of 18 pass attempts for 105 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kansas State has had better luck on the ground as they have rushed for 369 yards over the first two games. Alex Barnes has been the top runner for the Wildcats with 178 yards on 38 carries.

The Roadrunners finally seemed to get their offense going against Baylor. UTSA will need all aspects of their game operating smoothly if they want to have a chance at the upset.

UTSA will be looking to push the all-time series against Kansas State to 1-1. The Wildcats came down to San Antonio in 2015 and ran the Roadrunners up and down the Alamodome on their way to a 30-3 win. That year Kansas State finished 6-7. UTSA finished 3-9.

Back to this year the Roadrunners make their first ever trip to the state of Kansas. UTSA will look to get their second ever win over a power-5 opponent.

"“It would be tremendous," Wilson said when asked what a win over the Wildcats would mean. "How much of a jump we make from week one to week three, we’ll see on Saturday. Hopefully we can hit stride and find a way to find victory.”

It won't be easy but even if the Roadrunners are unable to beat Kansas State it should help them as they turn their attention to the final non-conference game as well as their conference schedule.

That being said the Roadrunners may not have enough to steal the upset from Kansas State. UTSA can keep it close but in the end Kansas State will be a hill too tall to climb.

Prediction: UTSA 21 Kansas State 35