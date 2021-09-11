UTSA blanks Lamar

A first that had eluded the UTSA through the first 119 games in program history was finally attained in the 120th game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Alamodome.

For the first time in program history the Roadrunners held an opponent off the scoreboard when they defeated the Lamar Cardinals 54-0 before a crowd of 16,229.

"The crowd was incredible today," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said. "They were so good to our kids after the game, everybody was high fiving. It was fun. Everybody was so supportive."

It was quite a night for the Roadrunners in addition to the first ever shutout.

It was also the Roadrunners largest margin of victory in a game in program history, surpassing a 53-point margin set back in 2012 when they beat Northwestern Oklahoma State 56-3.

The Roadrunners limited Lamar to 122 yards of total offense, the fewest yards allowed by UTSA's defense in program history. The Cardinals 33 passing yards were the second fewest given up by the Roadrunners defense.

"I was just really proud of our kids," Traylor said. "It would have been very easy for us to overlook Lamar and we didn't."

There had been close calls in the past where UTSA was one possession short of a shutout. Finally, on Saturday night, the Roadrunners were able to check off another milestone in the growth of a football program.

Fresh off a win at Illinois the Roadrunners arrived in the Alamodome for their home opener against a Lamar Cardinals team that was also 1-0.

Lamar won the coin toss and elected to start with the ball, perhaps trying to set a tone early.

It turned out it was the Roadrunner defense that set the tone early. Lamar's first drive went five plays and 10 yards before they had to punt from their own 35. Sheldon Jones fielded the punt at the UTSA 25 and found a hole to run through. A convoy of blockers helped Jones complete the second punt return touchdown in program history.

"Hearing the crowd roar is one of my best memories from that play," Jones said after the game. "The hole was humongous, my blockers cleared out a way for me."

With 12:04 remaining in the first quarter the Roadrunners held a 7-0 lead. The defense was quick to get Lamar off the field, forcing a three-and-out on the next possession.

UTSA's first drive of offense began at their own 43 yard-line with 9:30 left in the first quarter. The Roadrunners got to the Lamar 28 before the drive stalled and Hunter Duplessis was called on to try the first of his three field goals on Saturday. Duplessis knocked down all three, including the first one from 46 yards out to put UTSA ahead 10-0 with 8:18 left in the opening quarter.

Duplessis added his second field goal, a 46-yarder on the Roadrunners next possession with 3:11 left in the first quarter. UTSA would take a 13-0 lead into the second quarter.

UTSA pushed its lead to 20-0 just 56 seconds into the second quarter when Sincere McCormick scored from 18-yards out.

Lamar drove into UTSA territory on their next drive. They got as far as the UTSA 48. On their first play in UTSA territory there was a bad snap. Charles Wiley scooped it up at the Lamar 44 and rolled down field for a touchdown to put UTSA ahead 27-0 with 9:14 left in the second quarter.

"The coaches said somebody was going to come up with a ball today," Wiley said. "It couldn't have been a better fumble. It literally popped up into my hands and I had a great convoy blocking behind me."

McCormick pushed UTSA ahead 34-0 right before halftime when he took the handoff on 3rd and 1 from the Lamar six and crossed the line into the end zone with 0:55 seconds left. It was his 21st career touchdown at UTSA, setting a new school record. Lamar chose to run out the clock on the first half on their next drive.