UTSA Baseball reaches 30 wins
Roadrunners pick up 30th win of season in weekend series at FIU
UTSA continues to hold on to its spot in the top 25 rankings even if it no longer has top spot in the Conference USA standings.
The Roadrunners fell to a half game back of Dallas Baptist in the standings when they lost the third game of the weekend series at Florida International by a score of 6-1. The loss to FIU on Sunday also prevented UTSA from sweeping the weekend series.
UTSA opened the weekend series with an offensive explosion on Friday night. The Roadrunners clobbered the Panthers 22-8 on Friday night. UTSA broke the game open with a 10-run seventh inning that turned a 12-5 lead into a 22-5 lead. FIU scored a run in the seventh and two in the eighth to cut the final deficit to 14.
On Saturday the Roadrunners and Panthers were able to play into the bottom of the seventh inning before lightning and rain cause the game to be suspended with UTSA leading 9-6.
The teams resumed play in game two on Sunday Morning. FIU scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning but UTSA was able to hold on for a 9-8 win.
By winning the second game of the series UTSA notched their 30th win of the season and Head Coach Pat Hallmark won his 100th game in charge of the Roadrunners.
This is the 13th time in 32 seasons that UTSA Baseball has reached 30 wins.
Hallmark joins all previous Roadrunner head coaches in the 100 win club. He is just 10 wins away from passing UTSA’s first baseball coach Jimmy Shankle for fourth and 13 wins away from passing UTSA’s second coach Mickey Lashley for third on the all-time list.
UTSA helped Hallmark get his 101st win in blue and orange on Tuesday night with a 9-8 walkoff win over Houston Christian. The Roadrunners fell behind 6-0 and then trailed 8-4 before scoring the final five runs of the game, including three in the bottom of the ninth. UTSA loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth and won the game when Matt King was hit by a pitch allowing Caleb Hill to score from third.
Roadrunners visit UAB this weekend
This weekend UTSA will be traveling to face one of the bottom dwelling teams in the conference standings.
UAB and FIU both share a spot in the basement of Conference USA with 4-14 records. This weekend UTSA heads to Birmingham to face a Blazers team that is 13-27 overall and 5-11 at home.
Last weekend UAB was swept on the road at Charlotte. On the season the Blazers have scored 156 runs and given up 225 runs. UAB has a team batting average of .221 compared to their opponents average of .271. UAB’s pitching staff has a cumulative ERA of 5.34.
UTSA goes into Birmingham having outscored opponents 323-194 this season. The Roadrunners as a team are hitting .315. Opponents of the Roadrunners are hitting .264 against a Roadrunner pitching staff that has an ERA of 3.92.
This weekend is likely the last time UTSA and UAB face each other on the diamond as members of Conference USA before both depart for the AAC in July.
UTSA leads the all-time series with UAB 7-4. The Roadrunners are 4-3 in Birmingham. Last season UTSA won two of three against UAB in San Antonio.
After visiting UAB the Roadrunners will be home Tuesday to take on former Southland rival Sam Houston. Sam Houston will be at Pineywoods rival Stephen F. Austin this weekend and are 24-18 on the season as of April 26 after beating Texas A&M 9-2 Tuesday night.
UTSA leads the all-time series against Sam Houston 17-14. The Roadrunners have won three straight against the Bearkats including a 2-0 win in Huntsville last season. UTSA is 6-7 at Roadrunner Field against Sam Houston.
|Team
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Current Streak
|Who they play this weekend
|
Dallas Baptist
|
15-3
|
31-10
|
L1
|
at Rice
|
UTSA
|
14-3
|
31-10
|
W1
|
At UAB
|
Charlotte
|
12-5
|
22-18
|
L2
|
At WKU
|
Middle Tennessee
|
10-8
|
21-19
|
W2
|
V La Tech
|
LA Tech
|
9-9
|
20-21
|
L3
|
at MTSU
|
FAU
|
7-11
|
23-19
|
L4
|
V. FIU
|
WKU
|
7-11
|
22-20
|
L1
|
V. Charlotte
|
Rice
|
7-11
|
17-23
|
L1
|
V. DBU
|
Florida International
|
4-14
|
16-24
|
W1
|
at FAU
|
UAB
|
4-14
|
13-27
|
W1
|
V. UTSA
