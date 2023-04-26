UTSA continues to hold on to its spot in the top 25 rankings even if it no longer has top spot in the Conference USA standings.

The Roadrunners fell to a half game back of Dallas Baptist in the standings when they lost the third game of the weekend series at Florida International by a score of 6-1. The loss to FIU on Sunday also prevented UTSA from sweeping the weekend series.

UTSA opened the weekend series with an offensive explosion on Friday night. The Roadrunners clobbered the Panthers 22-8 on Friday night. UTSA broke the game open with a 10-run seventh inning that turned a 12-5 lead into a 22-5 lead. FIU scored a run in the seventh and two in the eighth to cut the final deficit to 14.

On Saturday the Roadrunners and Panthers were able to play into the bottom of the seventh inning before lightning and rain cause the game to be suspended with UTSA leading 9-6.

The teams resumed play in game two on Sunday Morning. FIU scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning but UTSA was able to hold on for a 9-8 win.

By winning the second game of the series UTSA notched their 30th win of the season and Head Coach Pat Hallmark won his 100th game in charge of the Roadrunners.

This is the 13th time in 32 seasons that UTSA Baseball has reached 30 wins.

Hallmark joins all previous Roadrunner head coaches in the 100 win club. He is just 10 wins away from passing UTSA’s first baseball coach Jimmy Shankle for fourth and 13 wins away from passing UTSA’s second coach Mickey Lashley for third on the all-time list.

UTSA helped Hallmark get his 101st win in blue and orange on Tuesday night with a 9-8 walkoff win over Houston Christian. The Roadrunners fell behind 6-0 and then trailed 8-4 before scoring the final five runs of the game, including three in the bottom of the ninth. UTSA loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth and won the game when Matt King was hit by a pitch allowing Caleb Hill to score from third.