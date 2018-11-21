The long and bumpy ride that has been the 2018 UTSA Roadrunner football season will come to an end this Saturday evening. The end will come against a North Texas Mean Green team that will be looking for its ninth win of the season. UTSA will be trying to avoid their ninth loss of the season and to attempt to show that their quest to find rock bottom ended last weekend in the 23-0 loss to Marshall in West Virginia.

It could be argued that the beginning of the Roadrunners slide began last season in the game against the Mean Green at Denton. UTSA entered that game having gone 9-8 in their 17 games leading up to that meeting, including a 3-1 record to start 2017 (not including a cancelled game against Houston). With a minute to go UTSA was holding a 26-22 lead. It took North Texas 57 seconds to drive down and score the winning touchdown.

In the 17 games since that loss at Denton the Roadrunners have gone 6-11. Now fast forward to Thanksgiving weekend 2018 when the Roadrunners season has long been as cooked as Tom Turkey.

There will still be a lot on the line for the Roadrunners when they take the field against their rivals from the DFW metroplex. For 22 Roadrunner seniors it will be the last time they don the Orange and Blue and take the field in front of the Alamo City fans.

Those seniors arrived to UTSA in the Larry Coker era and stayed around for the transition to Frank Wilson which included the first ever bowl game in 2016 and almost another bowl trip last season.

"Just so proud of all of those who stayed what they’ve been able to accomplish on the football field," Wilson said of the seniors at his weekly media round table on Monday. "They are exactly what we talk about when we talk about quality young men that come through our program."

Every single member of the senior class either has graduated or will graduate between now and May. Though wins were hard to find in their final football season they will leave UTSA having made their mark on the program.

"They are a part of our roots. You know those guys who are seniors right now," Wilson said. "They were here in our inaugural year of the new staff and of course this year would like for it to have ended better on the back end for those guys from a football standpoint."

On paper the game against North Texas looks like it should be an easy win for the Mean Green but then this series hasn't been played on paper. If it was UTSA might not lead the all-time series 3-2.

Both of UTSA's wins in 2013 and 2014 were surprises to most. Just as the loss to North Texas in 2015 was a surprise. UTSA had their largest margin of victory in the series in 2016 when they won 31-17. Then there was last year's last minute heartbreaker.

Every game in the series has been close and back and forth. On Saturday UTSA will be playing for pride and trying to send out the seniors with a win. North Texas will be trying to improve their possible bowl destination.

A good performance against North Texas, whether it leads to a win or not, will go a long way to sending the players and fans into the offseason with better feelings than has been had in the last month and a half of the season.

The history of this series says to expect the unexpected. At this point the unexpected for UTSA fans is a touchdown and a field goal in the same game. The Roadrunners will be fired up to end the 2018 season in a positive way. Maybe playing a rival will help get the Birds out of their funk. Even losing by single digits would be an improvement at this point.

If it is low scoring UTSA has a chance. The defense will do its best to keep it low scoring. Can the offense do its best to score enough?

Prediction: UTSA 15 North Texas 14