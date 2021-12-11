The story of Texas conference champions

Of the 12 Texas FBS schools, nine have won at least one conference championship in the 21st century. The three who have not celebrated winning a conference since the turn of the millennium are Texas A&M, Texas Tech and SMU.

Baylor closes out the double-digit club with 10 conference championships. Rice is next highest with eight conference championships. UTEP has two conference championships and the newest member, UTSA boasts one conference championship.

Texas State has never won a conference at the FBS level but they did win 14 in their century plus at the Division II and FCS levels. After Texas State there is a three-way tie of schools with 11 conference championships. SMU, Texas Tech and Houston have all won a conference championship 11 times. All of SMU's came in the Southwest Conference. Tech has won in the Border Conference and the Southwest Conference. Houston has won a conference championship in four different conferences.

The school with the most conference championships among the 12 in Texas is the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns have won 32 conference championships. The second most is the 25 conference titles won by North Texas, 21 of which came at the Division II or Division I FCS level. Texas A&M has the third most conference championships among the 12-pack of FBS teams with 18. TCU's 17 is the next highest. TCU also has the distinction of having won in six different conferences.

In terms of best decades for the current Texas FBS teams the best decade ever was the 1950s. It is the only decade in which a Texas team won a conference every year of the decade. In all the 11 Texas FBS teams playing at the time in the 50s won 28 conference championships between five different conferences. After the 50s the next best decade for Texans to win conference championships was the 1940s with 20 conference championships in three different conferences.

The 2010s had the fewest number of conference championships won by current FBS Texas schools. Between 2010-19 the 12 teams in Texas won a total of seven conference championships. The next worst decade was the 1910s when there were only eight conference champions among the current FBS Texans (that was also the decade the Southwest Conference was born).

Conference Championships have been harder to come by for the Texas FBS schools since UTSA arrived in 2011. Since 2011, there have been nine conference championships won by Texas FBS schools, including UTSA's win on December 3.

The 11 other Texas FBS teams have combined to win a total of 159 conference championships. That averages to 14.5 conference championships per school among the other 11 FBS schools in Texas. When UTSA's 2021 triumph is added to the mix it brings the grand total of conference championships in the Lone Star State to 160.

When UTSA lifted the trophy last Friday it joined the 11 other FBS schools in Texas to have a conference trophy in its possession. Each of those 11 had to claim their first at one time.

It has been eight days since the UTSA Roadrunners football team held off Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Championship Game to claim the first conference championship in program history. The party hasn't stopped although now attention is starting to turn toward the Frisco Bowl against San Diego State on December 21.

Before 1909 there wasn't really any conferences in the state of Texas. In 1909 the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association was founded. The TIAA had members come and go between its founding in 1909 and its dissolution in 1932.

In 1913 The Texas Longhorns became the first of the modern 12 FBS schools to win a conference championship. That year the Longhorns won the TIAA with a 3-0 conference record. Overall that season the Longhorns finished 7-1. It was the Longhorns 21st season of football.

A year later, on December 8, 1914 the Southwest Conference was born. In the inaugural 1915 season of the Southwest Conference, Baylor and Oklahoma shared the conference crown with 3-0 conference records. The Bears and Sooners didn't play each other that season because the school leaders didn't think all members of a conference needed to play every member of the conference in a season back then. Baylor's first conference crown came in their 16th season of football.

Texas A&M broke through for their first conference championship in 1917. That year the Aggies went 3-0 in the SWC and 8-0 overall. A&M only played Rice, Baylor and Texas in conference that season but still finished better than any of the other six members of the conference at that time (Those other six were Rice, Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Arkansas). The Aggies had to wait until their 23rd season of football before winning a conference championship.

TCU was in its 24th season of football when the Horned Frogs won their first conference championship in 1920 as a member of the TIAA. The Horned Frogs inaugural trophy was probably the most controversial of the first ones won by the 12 FBS schools of Texas. The Horned Frogs were 3-0 in the conference but after the season TCU had one of their players declared inelligible due to transfer rules. Thus they were forced to share the championship with Austin College.

A year later, in 1921, Texas State won its first conference championship when it won the Texas Normal School Championship. It was the Bobcats 14th season of football. Texas State went 5-0 in conference and 7-0 on the season that year.

SMU joined the conference champion club in 1923. That year the Mustangs--in their ninth season--won the Southwest Conference with a 5-0 record in conference and 9-0 overall. The 1923 SWC was made up of SMU, Texas, TCU, Baylor, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Rice and A&M.

North Texas was the next of the 12 to get its first conference championship. North Texas won its first conference championship in 1931 as a member of the TIAA. It was the 19th season of football for the team from Denton. North Texas went 4-0 in the TIAA and 8-3 overall in 1931.

Six years later, in 1937, Texas Tech won its first conference championship. That year Red Raiders won the Border Conference with a 3-0 record and an 8-4 overall record. It was the Red Raiders 13th season of football

Houston became the next of the Texas 12 to win its first conference championship. In 1952 the Cougars played their seventh season of football and second season in the Missouri Valley Conference. Houston went 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the MVC to claim their first conference championship. The Cougars finished the season ranked 19th in the coaches poll. That year the MVC was made up of Houston, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Detroit and Wichita State.

Out in El Paso, UTEP (or Texas Western as it was known at the time) had been playing football since 1914. The Miners had not fielded a team in 1918 and 1943-45 but when they did field a team it had been unable to win a conference championship. That all changed in 1956, the Miners 39th season of football. That year the Miners won the Border Conference with a 5-0 record. By that time Texas Tech had left the Border Conference to become an independent but Arizona and Arizona State were still members of the conference.

UTEP remained the last of the Texas FBS schools to win its first conference championship until UTSA's triumph in Conference USA this season.

WHAT ABOUT THE MOST RECENT CHAMPIONSHIPS?

As for most recent conference championships, by virtue of winning the Big 12 a day after UTSA won C-USA the Baylor Bears have the most recent conference championship by a Texas team, followed by UTSA.

After Baylor and UTSA the most recent conference champion among the 12-pack of Texas FBS teams is the Houston Cougars who won the American in 2015. TCU is next with their last conference championship coming when they shared the Big-12 championship with Baylor in 2014.

Rice last won a conference championship in 2013 when the Owls won Conference USA. Before that the Owls hadn't won a conference championship since 1994 when there was a five-way tie for champion of the Southwest Conference.

The Longhorns last conference championship came in 2009. Texas State last won a conference championship in 2008 when they were members of the Southland Conference. North Texas hasn't won a conference championship since 2004 when they completed a four-peat as Sun Belt Champions.

UTEP has now gone 21 years since their last conference championship. In 2000 the Miners were co-champions of the WAC with TCU.

Texas A&M has not won a conference championship in the 21st century. The Aggies last conference championship came in 1998 when they won the Big 12.

Texas Tech has gone nearly three decades since their last conference championship. The Red Raiders were part of the five-way tie for conference champion of the SWC in 1994.

SMU currently holds the longest stretch since its last conference championship. The Mustangs last conference championship came in 1984 when SMU was part of the Southwest Conference and two years before the football team was given the death penalty by the NCAA.

When the 12 take the field again next season the question across the state will be who will be the next of the Texas FBS schools to win a conference championship?