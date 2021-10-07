The Race for Seis y Cero

The Hilltoppers have had six head coaches in the last 10 years but their current head coach, Tyson Helton, has been in charge since the 2019 season.

In the 10 years since UTSA began football, Western Kentucky has compiled a record of 77-55. The Roadrunners and Hilltoppers have only played each other once before. That was back in the 2014 season when Western Kentucky beat UTSA 45-7 in Bowling Green.

As a school Western Kentucky has been around since 1906. It was created by the Kentucky legislature as a merger of two seperate male and female colleges. From 1906 to 1922 it was known as Western Kentucky Normal School. In 1922 the school was renamed Western Kentucky Normal School and Teachers College. In 1930 it became just Western Kentucky State Teachers College. Western Kentucky added University to its name in 1966 when it adopted its current handle.

Western Kentucky has an all-time record 588-415-31. The Hilltoppers began playing football in 1913. That year they played one game, beating Elizabethtown (KY) High School, 20-0. Since that first game the Hilltoppers historically played at the DIvision II and Division I-FCS level. Western Kentucky joined the FBS in 2007. From 2009-2013 they were members of the Sun Belt Conference before joining Conference USA in 2014.

Until now, no other Roadrunner football team has started a season 5-0. This weekend the Roadrunners are taking their 5-0 record on the road to Bowling Green to face a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers team that will enter with a 1-3 record.

It wasn't to be. Rice never trailed against UTSA and celebrated their Centennial homecoming with a 34-14 win over the Roadrunners.

UTSA took that 5-0 record on the road to Houston where the Rice Owls were waiting. Rice entered that game with a 1-5 record. It looked promising for UTSA to get to 6-0.

On October 13, 2012 the UTSA football team was in its second season of football. The Roadrunners sported a 5-0 record and a 1-0 record in the WAC after having beaten New Mexico State on the last Saturday of September.

This year's version of the Hilltoppers enter the game on Saturday with a 1-3 record. After beating Tennessee-Martin, 59-21, in the season opener, Western Kentucky has lost three in a row. The Hilltoppers lost on the road at Army, 38-35, at home to Indiana, 33-31 and last week on the road at Michigan State, 48-31.

Western Kentucky will be the most pass heavy offense UTSA has faced this season. The Hilltoppers have 2,082 yards of offense this season (520.5 per game). Of those total yards, 1766 have come through the air (441.5 per game). On the ground Western Kentucky has run for 316 yards through the first four games (79 per game).

The Roadrunners defense will certainly have their hands full with Hilltopper quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe transferred to Western Kentucky from Houston Baptist. While at Houston Baptist Zappe threw for over 10,000 yards. This season Zappe has accounted for 1712 passing yards on 133 completions. Zappe has also thrown for 16 touchdowns already this season. Opposing defenses have been able to intercept two of Zappe's passes.

Jerreth Sterns has been the top receiver for the Hilltoppers. Sterns has caught 40 passes for 546 yards and five touchdowns. Malachi Corley has 27 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell Tinsley has also scored two receiving touchdowns to go with 346 yards on 21 catches.

UTSA's defense has given up some big plays in the passing game this year and that has led to Roadrunner opponents racking up 1135 yards passing (227 per game). The Roadrunner run defense has been stingier, giving up 360 yards (72 per game).

Western Kentucky's leading rusher is Noah Whittington. Whittington has 111 yards rushing on 21 carries. Whittington has yet to score a touchdown. Adam Cofield leads the Hilltoppers with two rushing touchdowns.

When UTSA has the ball it is a more balanced attack. The Roadrunner offense has 2157 yards through five games (431.4 per game). UTSA's offensive breakdown is 1350 yards passing (270 per game) and 807 yards rushing (161.4 per game).

Frank Harris has completed 99 of his 144 pass attempts for 1126 yards and six of the Roadrunners eight passing touchdowns. Harris has also thrown two interceptions. On the ground Harris has run for 113 yards, third most on the Roadrunners.

A question to be answered on Saturday will be whether UTSA's leading receiver Zakhari Franklin is able to go or not. Through four games Franklin leads the Roadrunners with 397 yards and four touchdowns. Franklin did not play in the win against UNLV last weekend.

If Franklin is able to go it will give UTSA a better chance at the win, although the receiving corps is deep enough that others were able to step up last week in Franklins absense. Joshua Cephus moved past Franklin for the team lead in receptions with 34. Cephus is second in yards (374) and tied for second in touchdowns with DeCorian Clark. Clark has caught 17 passes for 236 yards.

The Hilltopper defense has had their opponents throw for 972 yards (243 per game) and run for 866 (216.5).

UTSA has still not had the breakout performance from Sincere McCormick as defenses this season have made it a mission to slow him down. Injuries along the offensive line have also slowed the Roadrunner rushing attack for both McCormick and Brendan Brady.

McCormick has 131 carries for 541 yards and six touchdowns. Brady has run for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.

In the turnover department Western Kentucky has a zero differential. The Hilltoppers have thrown two interceptions and lost one fumble. Their opponents have lost two fumbles and thrown one interception.

UTSA has a plus-five turnover differential. The Roadrunners have given up two interceptions and lost three fumbles. The Roadrunners defense has intercepted three passes and recovered seven of their opponents fumbles.

When it comes to special teams both the Roadrunners and Hilltoppers have great punters. UTSA's Lucas Dean has 17 punts for 762 yards (44.82 yards per punt). Western Kentucky's John Hagerty III has only punted six times this season for 308 yards (51.3 yards per punt).

The Hilltoppers kicker, Brayden Narveson, has not missed a field goal this season. Narveson is 5-for-5 on field goals. UTSA's Hunter Duplessis has gotten more opportunities to kick field goals. Duplessis is 10-for-14 on field goals this season.