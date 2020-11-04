BirdsUp - The I-10 East Feather Fight

The next time Halloween falls on a Saturday UTSA might want to hope their game is on the Friday before. The Roadrunners fell to 0-2 all-time on Halloween with their loss to Florida Atlantic last weekend. In 2015 the Roadrunners had a stake driven into their heart at North Texas.

This year the Roadrunners on halloween were colder than Frankenstein's body in a 24-3 loss at humid Boca Raton. The high hopes coming off the win over Louisiana Tech deflated quicker than a carved pumpkin in South Texas.

Now October is gone and the Roadrunners turn their attention to the final four scheduled games in the month of November. They get to face another team whose mascot is an Owl.

This weekend the Roadrunners will hit the road on I-10 east and try to knock the Rice Owls out of their historic nest at Rice Stadium. It will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two schools. Rice won the first three meetings between 2012 and 2014 but UTSA has won every year since starting with the 2015 season.

If UTSA is the new kid on the block of FBS football programs in Texas, Rice is the wise old man who can tell stories about the good old days and secrets about the other old schools to anyone who will listen.

The year 1912 saw a lot of big events. There was the Titanic sinking as well as Fenway Park and Tiger Stadium all opening in the span of a week. Later that year in the city of Houston a new college opened. At the time it was known as the William Marsh Rice Institute for the Advancement of Literature, Science and Art. They smartly shortened it to Rice Institute. In 1960 Rice changed its name from Rice Institute to Rice University. That fall of 1912 the school's football team, known as the Owls took the field. In their first year the Owls went 3-2.

Rice was a founding member of the Southwest Conference and served as sort of a chaperone for that conference from its birth in 1915 until its death in 1996. Rice was the only program in Southwest Conference history to never be in trouble with the NCAA at one time or another. The Owls won the SWC seven times, six of those coming between Rice shared the 1994 SWC championship with four other teams because A&M was under sanctions and couldn't win it.

The Owls have played at Rice Stadium since 1950. The stadium was built in just a few months to celebrate Rice winning the 1949 Southwest Conference. Since then it has hosted hundreds of Rice games, a speech by John F. Kennedy in 1962 that laid out why America should go to the moon and Super Bowl VIII in 1974. Super Bowl VIII saw the Miami Dolphins win their second Super Bowl in a row with a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The capacity at Rice Stadium has gone down over the years. When it first opened it could seat 70,000. Now it seats 47,000. That is still more than enough seats for a school with an enrollment of 7,300 students. Rice Stadium has also hosted all four of the contests between UTSA and Rice that have been played in Houston.

This weekend will be game number five all-time between the Roadrunners and the Owls in the Bayou City. It will certainly look different from the previous four meetings.

