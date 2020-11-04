BirdsUp - The I-10 East Feather Fight

The I-10 East Feather Fight
UTSA opens November with a trip to Houston to face the Rice Owls in the ninth all-time meeting between the two football programs
The next time Halloween falls on a Saturday UTSA might want to hope their game is on the Friday before. The Roadrunners fell to 0-2 all-time on Halloween with their loss to Florida Atlantic last weekend. In 2015 the Roadrunners had a stake driven into their heart at North Texas.
This year the Roadrunners on halloween were colder than Frankenstein's body in a 24-3 loss at humid Boca Raton. The high hopes coming off the win over Louisiana Tech deflated quicker than a carved pumpkin in South Texas.
Now October is gone and the Roadrunners turn their attention to the final four scheduled games in the month of November. They get to face another team whose mascot is an Owl.
This weekend the Roadrunners will hit the road on I-10 east and try to knock the Rice Owls out of their historic nest at Rice Stadium. It will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two schools. Rice won the first three meetings between 2012 and 2014 but UTSA has won every year since starting with the 2015 season.
If UTSA is the new kid on the block of FBS football programs in Texas, Rice is the wise old man who can tell stories about the good old days and secrets about the other old schools to anyone who will listen.
The year 1912 saw a lot of big events. There was the Titanic sinking as well as Fenway Park and Tiger Stadium all opening in the span of a week. Later that year in the city of Houston a new college opened. At the time it was known as the William Marsh Rice Institute for the Advancement of Literature, Science and Art. They smartly shortened it to Rice Institute. In 1960 Rice changed its name from Rice Institute to Rice University. That fall of 1912 the school's football team, known as the Owls took the field. In their first year the Owls went 3-2.
Rice was a founding member of the Southwest Conference and served as sort of a chaperone for that conference from its birth in 1915 until its death in 1996. Rice was the only program in Southwest Conference history to never be in trouble with the NCAA at one time or another. The Owls won the SWC seven times, six of those coming between Rice shared the 1994 SWC championship with four other teams because A&M was under sanctions and couldn't win it.
The Owls have played at Rice Stadium since 1950. The stadium was built in just a few months to celebrate Rice winning the 1949 Southwest Conference. Since then it has hosted hundreds of Rice games, a speech by John F. Kennedy in 1962 that laid out why America should go to the moon and Super Bowl VIII in 1974. Super Bowl VIII saw the Miami Dolphins win their second Super Bowl in a row with a win over the Minnesota Vikings.
The capacity at Rice Stadium has gone down over the years. When it first opened it could seat 70,000. Now it seats 47,000. That is still more than enough seats for a school with an enrollment of 7,300 students. Rice Stadium has also hosted all four of the contests between UTSA and Rice that have been played in Houston.
This weekend will be game number five all-time between the Roadrunners and the Owls in the Bayou City. It will certainly look different from the previous four meetings.
|Date
|Location
|Result
|
October 13, 2012
|
Houston
|
UTSA....14
Rice......34
|
October 12, 2013
|
San Antonio
|
Rice.....27
UTSA...21
|
November 8, 2014
|
Houston
|
UTSA....7
Rice....17
|
November 21, 2015
|
San Antonio
|
Rice.....24
UTSA...34
|
October 15, 2016
|
Houston
|
UTSA...14
Rice.....13
|
October 21, 2017
|
San Antonio
|
Rice.......7
UTSA...20
|
October 6, 2018
|
Houston
|
UTSA...20
Rice.......3
|
October 19, 2019
|
San Antonio
|
Rice.....27
UTSA...31
|
November 7, 2020
|
Houston
|
????
A second straight week against a 1-1 Owls team
Though they have only played two games this year the Rice Owls have experienced the full gamut of emotions.
In their first game of the season two weeks ago against Middle Tennessee they had overcome a 15-point deficit and made a field goal with 34 seconds left to take a lead. MTSU drove down and kicked a field goal to force overtime. After Rice had kept the Blue Raiders off the board in the first overtime the Owls lined up for a game winning kick. The kick hit both uprights and the crossbar twice before bouncing off in front of the uprights. Middle Tennessee then won the game in double overtime, 40-34.
Last week the Owls had a little better time against a Southern Miss team that's on its third head coach this season. Rice went into Hattiesburg and declawed the Golden Eagles, 30-6. The Owls got 16 points off of Southern Miss turnovers.
Through their first two games this season Rice has 837 yards of total offense. 475 of those yards have come through the air and 362 on the ground. The Owls defense has given up 720 yards. Rice opponents have combined for 502 yards passing and 218 yards rushing.
When Rice has the ball UTSA will have to make sure they contain the connection of Mike Collins to Austin Trammell. Collins, the Rice quarterback, has completed 30 of 52 pass attempts for 475 yards and eight touchdowns. Trammell has been his favorite target this year with 10 catches for 219 yards and five touchdowns. The next closest Owl receiver to Trammell in terms of yardage and touchdowns is Jake Bailey with 67 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
The Owls ground game this year has been led by Juma Otiavano's 195 yards on 45 carries. Khalan Griffin has 87 yards on 21 carries. Rice has yet to score a rushing touchdown through two games this season.
Rice special teams is led by kicker Collin Riccitelli. Riccitelli was the leg behind the quadruple doink against Middle Tennessee. On the year he is 3-for-5 on field goals. The Rice punter Charlie Mendes is averaging 42.8 yards per punt.
The Owls have broken even on turnovers. Rice has given up three fumbles and an interception on offense while recovering three fumbles and one interception on defense.
With eight games under their belt UTSA is more of a known outfit. The key for UTSA hasn't changed. Get the running game going to open up the passing game. Rice will likely try to take away that rushing attack led by Sincere McCormick's 921 yards. It could be that Frank Harris and his merry band of receivers will have to punish Rice for trying to stack the box.
On defense the Roadrunners will have to make Collins find someone other than Trammell. Even then the Owls star receiver will still likely get a fair amount of yards. The key for UTSA will be to make sure those yards don't translate into touchdowns. The bend but don't break red zone defense will be a must for UTSA.
If it comes down to special teams UTSA will like their chances. Duplessis has only missed one field goal this year and remains one of the most reliable kickers in the country. If UTSA needs the field flipped on a punt they have the right man in Lucas Dean.
As is often the case when UTSA and Rice get together it's tough to predict how the game will go. The previous meetings have had high scoring games and low scoring games. There have been close games and blowouts. I'm leaning to this saturday's game being a close one but with a lot of points. It could even come down to a turnover or two.
PREDICTION: UTSA 34 Rice 31
