A few streaks will be on the line when the UTSA Roadrunners take on the UTEP Miners in the Alamodome this Saturday night.

In five previous meetings the home team has never won. The last time the game was played in San Antonio it went five overtimes before UTEP escaped with a 52=49 triumph.

UTEP is on a 16-game losing streak dating back to the start of last season. The last time the Miners won a game was November 26, 2016 when they beat North Texas 52-24 in El Paso.

UTSA has lost two straight conference openers. The Roadrunners last conference opening win came on October 3, 2015 when they beat UTEP at the Sun Bowl, 25-6.

Both the Roadrunners and Miners enter their conference opener coming off of interstate highway rivalry games. UTSA beat Texas State 25-21 in the I-35 showdown and UTEP lost to New Mexico State 27-20 in the battle of I-10.

Now the Miners head east on I-10 through the desert and the southern hill country to take on the Roadrunners. UTEP enters the game having been outscored 133-54 in their first four games.

For the second week in a row the Roadrunners will have a chance to take advantage of a team that will come into town a little down on their luck. Offensively the Miners have put up a total of 1180 yards in the first four games for an average of 295 yards per game. UTEP has put up 697 yards rushing (174.2 per game) and 483 yards passing (120.8 per game).

Defensively the Miners have given up 1674 yards to their opponents (418.5 yards per game). The Miners have given up 1021 yards on the ground (255.2 yards per game) and 653 yards through the air (163.2 yards per game).

Last week the Miners gave up 156 yards passing and 155 yards rushing and the UTEP offense gave up three turnovers.

The Roadrunners could have a big game on Saturday if they can establish their run game against the Miners. That could also set up the passing game for Cordale Grundy and his receiving corps.

On defense the Roadrunners will be hoping to have a repeat of last week's game against Texas State when they had an interception, fumble recovery, touchdown and safety. Even if they get half of that it could bode well for the Roadrunners.

UTSA will hope the game is not a repeat of the classic two years ago that went a Conference-USA record five overtimes. This isn't that UTEP team. One day the home team will win a game in this rivalry between UT-system schools. This Saturday could be that day.

Prediction: UTSA 31 UTEP 20



