The Starting 11 returns as we try to give our best guess as who the best eleven are for 2018.

1. LB Josiah Tauaefa: The one-time Freshman All American missed 3 full games last year and saw his tackle totals drop by almost 90. Josiah looked healthy and active at Saturday’s open practice. A return to his 2016 dominance will go a long way towards covering for the loss of departed studs like Marcus Davenport and Nate Gaines.

2. RB Jalen Rhodes: We learned this fall that Jalen was playing with a much worse injury last year than we were led to believe. If you look at the struggles the offense had to end last season the most glaring stat is how badly UTSA’s rushing stats dropped. Jalen is healthy (and the RB group is deep) and should be ready to be the big play threat he has been the past 2 seasons.

3. QB Cordale Grundy: The recently anointed starter has some big shoes to fill. After struggling some in the spring game, Grundy came on strong in fall camp to win the starting spot. Cordale looked cool in the pocket and seemed to have a strong grasp of the offense. He shouldn’t be asked to do much on offense but will need to keep turnovers to a minimum and let the playmakers make plays.

4. DT Kevin Strong: After 3 strong seasons in orange and blue, Kevin is looking to make a Marcus Davenport type leap as a senior. Not saying he’s a potential 1st round pick, but like Marcus going into last season he has yet to even scratch the surface of his potential. A jump from 7 to 10 TFL and 3 to 5 sacks seems doable and would be very impressive coming from an interior defender.

5. DE Eric Banks: The other guy on the line that should be expected to pick up some havoc stats with the graduation of Marcus Davenport. Banks has been tracking evenly with Marcus’ first 2 seasons at UTSA. After adding even more weight and muscle this off season you could see Eric take a massive step forward as an all-conference defensive end.

6. OT's Jalyn Galmore and Trey Shannon: The two JUCO transfers came in this camp and played well enough to beat out two tackles that started quite a few games last season in Dunlop and Pastucci. The line projects to be the biggest UTSA has ever started, and if Galmore and Shannon can be an improvement over what UTSA trotted out in 2017 the line should be in really good shape on the edge.

7. S Carl Austin III: After a strong, under the radar 2017 Austin returns as UTSA’s leading tackler from last season. Austin has excelled against the run for UTSA but will need to take a step forward in coverage to play like the all-conference player he has the potential to be.

8. CB Clayton Johnson: The walk on showed flashes of his potential last year during the rice game before an injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the season. A projected starter, and the player most likely to shadow the other team’s #1 receiver, Johnson will need to play at that Rice game level for 12 games if UTSA is going to be successful covering outside. Depth will be an issue at the position.

9. RB BJ Daniels: Don’t be shocked if you see “-or-“ on the rb depth chart at some point this season. BJ Daniels is a monster in the making, and UTSA has been at its best running the ball when they have a 1A/1B situation in the backfield. BJ may be the most talented player UTSA has on offense, and the staff will need to get him the ball often this season.

10. WR Marquez McNair: The most experienced starting WR UTSA has will need to improve his consistency, but the ceiling remains high for him. Borges’ west coast offense in the past counted on quicker, shiftier wideouts that caught the ball in space and get yards after the catch. This seems to line up much more with what Marquez is best at. A breakout senior season from McNair would go a long way towards replacing the lost production from the WRs UTSA lost from last season.

11. OG Spencer Burford–Watts: The first 4 star signing in UTSA’s short history. Spencer has been a starter from almost day 1 of camp. The mauling lineman has been called the future face of the program by some teammates and will be thrust into immediate action for the Roadrunners this season.