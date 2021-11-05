Staff Predictions: UTEP

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (6-2)

It's wild to think that last week was UTSA's first true bye week under Jeff Traylor. This program has come so far in the past two years, and Traylor hasn't even had a bye week with which to rest his players and deepen the playbook. The Roadrunners should be near full strength this week, which will be needed to beat an extremely competitive UTEP team. Dana Dimels' team is led by a very strong rush defense, bolstered by an imposing defensive line. While UTEP may slow down UTSA's rushing game, the Roadrunners do match up favorably in all other areas. UTSA's opportunistic secondary could thrive against an inaccurate passer in Gavin Hardinson. The Roadrunners won't stomp all over UTEP, but UTSA is in great shape to take a commanding lead of the C-USA West belt.

UTSA 31, UTEP 20





Chase Otero - Photog - (8-0)

This past week and a half have felt like a month has gone by. So much news and distraction for UTSA, it's bound to affect the team some time. However, UTSA is going to play like one pissed-off squad on Saturday. I have the Roadrunners winning in El Paso.

UTSA 42, UTEP 14





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (7-1)

It's been two weeks since UTSA played a football game. In that time Jeff Traylor has turned down Texas Tech and signed a 10-year extension to stay at UTSA. The Roadrunners have also climbed up the AP and coaches polls although they were not ranked in the first College Football Playoff Rankings.

With all that as background, they now head to El Paso to take on a resurgent UTEP Miners team that is 6-2. The winner of this game will have the inside track to the Conference USA Championship Game. UTSA should be fresh and ready to go even with a late kickoff. UTEP will be angry after falling at FAU last weekend. This one will be close but UTSA will continue its magical season and reach nine wins for the first time ever.

UTSA 35, UTEP 21





Burk Frey - Photog - (8-0)

This season's two most successful teams in the UT System meet Saturday at the Sun Bowl, along with ESPN's national broadcast crew and a raucous crowd of home and visiting fans alike.



In terms of the team not eating the cheese and getting too full of themselves, the CFP Committee dialed up just the right amount of disrespect: a complete snub in this week's rankings. And there's been a lot of talk about UTEP's run defense limiting UTSA star running back Sincere McCormick, who some feel has taken a step backward this season. Are Sincere and the O-Line going to listen to that disrespect, or are they going to come out and bust UTEP in the nose? Either way, I expect an exciting game Saturday evening in El Paso.

UTSA 38, UTEP 13





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (8-0)

Coming off of a bye week and rising in polls to being disrespected by playoff rankings. It’s been a full 2 weeks for the Roadrunners in the media since they last touched the field. If there is anything the country will be put on notice by this week's performance versus UT-El Paso is that the "USTA" Roadrunners respond. Come kickoff they block out noise, handle business and play full tilt. It's even better that the returning game is against a conference rival. Rested and ready, I expect the Roadrunners to control all aspects of the game. Sorry Miners… it’s not your fault.

UTSA 45, UTEP 17





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (5-3)

I did not think this game would be of consequence this offseason but here we are. Unfortunately for the Miners they are facing an undefeated UTSA team coming off a bye and freshly "disrespected" by the College Football Playoff Committee.

While UTEP has been playing well, the Roadrunners are playing at a different level right now. A week to rest and get some players back will do wonders for the Roadrunners who will look to break into the CFB rankings. The Miners keep it competitive in first half but the Roadrunners wear them down in 4th.

UTSA 37, UTEP 24



