BirdsUp - Staff Predictions: UTEP

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (5-3)

With UTEP missing their last two games and UTSA missing last week, if the two teams are able to meet on Saturday then it's a win-win. Deion Hankins should give UTSA's linebackers fits, but I like the defense's odds to cover the Miners' passing game. With a week off to rest UTSA's offense should have a bit more energy to it, but I do worry about the offensive line's depth this week. Give me the Runners in a close one.

UTSA 31, UTEP 21





Chase Otero - Photog - Record (6-2)

Finally caught the bug. Felt inevitable throughout this whole season, but I'm glad to hear it isn't too many cases. UTSA could look for the silver lining in having a disguised bye week among this mess.

UTEP is on the rise this season, running into a UTSA team that just had its own worst performance of the year. I can see UTSA bouncing back big time with a fantastic first-half performance after their covid quarantine, but anything goes down in the Alamodome.

UTSA 31, UTEP 27





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (5-3)

UTSA got an unscheduled week off last week as their game against Rice was postponed. That time off might turn out to be a good thing for UTSA. This weekend they welcome UTEP to the Alamodome. UTEP also had an unscheduled off week last weekend.

Until two years ago the home team had never won in this series. UTSA snapped that piece of history and have won three straight against UTEP. The last time the Miners won in this series was the 5-OT game in 2016. These aren't your late 2010s Miners.

UTEP is entering November without a losing record for the first time since 2014. They are much improved. So too is UTSA. The Roadrunners will be looking to find the magic they had in their last home game when they beat Louisiana Tech. UTEP is better this year but UTSA has enough to pull out the win on Saturday.

UTSA 28, UTEP 20





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (7-1)

After COVID issues forced an impromptu bye last week versus Rice, the first such postponement / game-less Saturday of UTSA's season, Roadrunner fans must be excited for a game this week and hoping they don't see a repeat scenario. My prayers and well wishes go out to anyone affected inside and also outside the program.

Which brings us to this game versus the UTEP Miners. I don't know if it's a prediction so much as a wish: Coach Traylor and his staff used the "bye week" to refocus the offense on the dangerously good RB combo of McCormick and Brady, and a rested (even if incomplete) UTSA offensive line allows the tandem to run for big yards and points. Nothing would surprise me with a much-improved UTEP this year, but give me San Antonio by ten.

UTSA 24, UTEP 14





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (6-2)

The cancellation of the Rice game may have been a blessing in disguise. Now with an opportunity to get Frank Harris and Sincere McCormick a chance to heal up. UTSA can welcome a conference rival for their first home game in almost month. I look forward to seeing a fresh and fast and victorious performance for the Roadrunners.

UTSA 34, UTEP 24





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (7-1)

Getting this game played is going to be win for everyone. Getting a bye weeks will do wonders for UTSA. The team that got rocked bu FAU was worn down and tired. Some time off will likely lead to a more revitalized Roadrunner squad. Unfortunately for UTSA the Miners are coming off two bye weeks essentially so UTEP will be ready for most things UTSA throws their way.

Regardless, I think UTSA will be the more talented, better coached team this week.

UTSA 31, UTEP 21