Staff Predictions: UNLV

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (3-1)

A bye week would sure come in handy right now. The Roadrunners have taken a beating in the past few weeks, with the injury and fatigue being most evident on the offensive line, where UTSA will likely be without multiple starters this week. UNLV has also had their fair share of injuries, as their quarterback position is missing several contributors. With Vegas spotting the Rebels around 21 points as of Monday, UNLV is a massive underdog this week. I like the Rebels' chances to cover that spread as they'll likely be playing with confidence following a strong showing against a ranked Fresno State team. UTSA's defense is too good to allow UNLV to have a real shot at winning this game, but the Rebels might make it an ugly one.

UTSA 27, UNLV 10





Chase Otero - Photog - (4-0)

UTSA heads back to the Alamodome after their biggest win in school history. It's hard not to notice the Roadrunners now. UNLV comes into San Antonio still looking to fill in their win column after some tough battles on the gridiron.

The Roadrunners are now dealing with a lot of depth issues at the offensive line, so there should be some heavy rotation out there for this game. I don't see this as an entirely negative situation as a great deal of the younger guys will get some room to shine. UNLV is going to look to knock off UTSA any way they can, so UTSA should be prepared to catch a kitchen sink in this one.

I can see UTSA putting the pedal down and making a point that they aren't getting close to any cheese.

UTSA 31, UNLV 13





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (3-1)

All week people have been wondering what I will do for an encore in predicting the score. The fact is I was fortunate that the football deities smiled upon me last week. They also smiled on the Roadrunners who overcame a 21-point deficit to win the game.

I believe good fortune will continue to shine on the Roadrunners this week. UNLV will test the Roadrunners early but in the end UTSA will overwhelm the Rebels and join the 2012 birds as the only Roadrunners to enter Club 5-and-0. This time they won't need a last second field goal from Hunter Duplessis.

UTSA 34, UNLV 14





Burk Frey - Photog - (4-0)

After playing a ranked Fresno State pretty tough last week and losing by a touchdown, is UNLV the best winless team in the country? Apparently not, at least according to RPI — that dubious distinction goes to 0-5 UConn, who is ranked ahead of C-USA teams Rice, Southern Miss, North Texas, and FIU. Ouch. Three of those are on UTSA's remaining schedule, by the way. But I digress.My point is that the outcome of this game is in UTSA's hands. Banged up though the Roadrunners are, a disciplined team should have no problem beating UNLV. A sloppy team could have fans sweating out a much closer result. UTSA's goal for the week should be to jump out to an early lead and rest the two-deep. Failing that, just win, baby.

UTSA 30, UNLV 6





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (4-0)

This is a week in which the Roadrunners focus on getting right. That may seem odd to say for an undefeated team (4-0) as they come into this game. With the previous first half performance and a comeback victory for the squad, it’s apparent they can have slip and fall moments and waves in a game. Those must be cleaned up and will be against a winless Rebels who UTSA should pounce on and dominate to correct themselves.

UTSA 41, UNLV 7





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (2-2)

Happy to be off to such a bad start this year. Guess I need to have a little more faith in the triangle. Luckily for me this is one is pretty straight forward for the Roadrunners. UNLV is better than the 0-4 record, but not good enough to upset the UTSA this weekend. The game will be close after the first quarter, but UTSA's depth will get the best of the Rebels as the game goes on. UTSA wins, but does not cover the spread.

UTSA 31, UNLV 13



