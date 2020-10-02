BirdsUp - Staff Predictions: UAB

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (2-1)

After cruising through light competition over the first three weeks of the season, the Roadrunners get into the brunt of their schedule this month. First up is an extremely strong UAB team who has very few flaws to speak of. The Blazers have two of the best receivers in the conference, the best running back in the conference, the best linebackers and secondary in the conference, and an ultra-talented freshman quarterback. Gulp. The only saving grace for the Roadrunners is that UAB is giving up a decent clip on the ground, over 5 yards per carry. UTSA should be able to pick up some solid gains on the ground, and Josh Adkins will hit on a few deep balls to keep UTSA in this game until the fourth quarter.

UAB 45, UTSA 31





Chase Otero - Photog - Record (3-0)

The Roadrunners are facing their toughest test yet this year as they head over to Birmingham to face the UAB Blazers. UAB is one of the best teams in CUSA, so the Roadrunners' undefeated streak will truly be put to the test.

Josh Adkins will be leading the offense on the field, which should at least keep UAB guessing on what to expect offensively. UTSA’s defense is going to have to play their best football yet to contain such a stacked UAB offense.

I see UAB game planning well in the second half and locking UTSA’s offense down. The first half should be close, but I expect UAB to pop the top off after halftime.

UAB 42, UTSA 31





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (2-1)

There has only been one team in UTSA history to start 4-0: Larry Coker's 2012 team that started 5-0. If the 2020 Roadrunners hope to reach the 4-0 club they will have to beat a UAB team that hasn't lost at home since bringing back football in 2017. Included in those wins for UAB is a 52-3 smashing of UTSA back in 2018.

These aren't the same Roadrunners as two years ago. There is new belief around the team, and each week UTSA improves in a different area of the game. UAB is still one of the better teams in Conference USA. To pull off the victory in Birmingham, UTSA will have to play a near-perfect game and even then it might not be enough. UAB is the best team UTSA has played this season.

UAB 42, UTSA 24





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (3-0)

This weekend, your 3-0 Roadrunners will travel to an away game for the first time this season — Texas State doesn't count — to take on the UAB Blazers of Birmingham, AL.

UAB has a prolific offense that is going to give UTSA's defense everything it can handle. Redshirt freshman Lucero is a revelation at quarterback, and running back Spencer Brown is already UAB's career rushing leader as well as the (other) player vying for the distinction of C-USA's best running back.

UTSA has shown flashes of its own. Even diehard Frank Harris fans have had their interest piqued by the high ceiling of Josh Adkins after he turned in a promising performance last week. Then there's Ligon, Mccormick, Duplessis, Dean, Wisdom, Haynes, Dingle, Cepheus, Franklin, Woolen, and so on.

The problem is, the Runners have had three games of playing to the level of their opponent, and I don't see them breaking free of that quite yet. UAB has the hot hand and is overall just "ahead" in terms of putting the pieces together, and that's going to be too much for UTSA to overcome in week 4. Prove me wrong.

UAB 42, UTSA 17





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (3-0)

Welp. Given my overzealous prediction last week, I am taking a sober look at the UTSA Roadrunners. I believe this upcoming game versus UAB will be the biggest truth-telling task for UTSA. They are facing a team that has played better football than themselves, with better opponents, and have handled business as supposed to.

UAB is rightfully the favorite against UTSA. The Roadrunners are a team still finding themselves and while they are a team with a fighting spirit, the inconsistency of performance is their downfall in this one. I expect UTSA to continue to fight, but with lapses in the secondary and focus and fatigue being a consistent trait. I have this going to the Blazers.

UAB 41, UTSA 24





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (2-1)

UTSA has seemed to play down to their opponents these last few weeks. We will see if they can play up to arguably the best team in the conference in UAB.

The Blazers will be the most complete team this Roadrunner will have faced this season. We will see how this team handles a team that on paper is better than them. If UTSA can keep this game close I think you have sees this as a small victory.

The Blazers will roll this weekend.

UAB 37, UTSA 24



