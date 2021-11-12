Staff Predictions: Southern Miss

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (7-2)

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are in a brutally bad spot right now. There's simply no other way to put it. USM has been devastated by injuries, preventing first year head coach Will Hall from having any legitimate chance to implement his offense. UTSA might have a few slip-ups this game, but it's hard to imagine the Roadrunners not having total control of the contest by the end of the first half. Jeff Traylor may be tempted to rest some of his key players with the most important game on the schedule lingering large. UTSA keeps USM out of the end zone, but their four game streak of scoring over 40 points snaps in front of a rocking crowd of over 30,000.

UTSA 38, USM 6





Chase Otero - Photog - (9-0)

UTSA is clicking on all cylinders at this point in the year. The Golden Eagles are a bitter rival within the Roadrunner fanbase, however, I'm not too sure the players feel the same way about it. Southern Miss is looking to shock the world and upset the nationally ranked Roadrunners. This Saturday, I'm taking UTSA in a blowout.

UTSA 48, USM 17





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (8-1)

UTSA returns to the Alamodome for the first time in 28 days this weekend when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. In most years this has been a difficult game for the Roadrunners. This year's version of the Golden Eagles is not as good as those who visited the Alamodome in previous years. All of the things UTSA does well are areas where Southern Miss struggles. This one could get out of hand quickly which means UTSA might get a chance to clear the bench in the second half.

UTSA 45, USM 14





Burk Frey - Photog - (9-0)

I've said it so many times I'm sounding like a broken record: when you have an undefeated season on the line, each game gets mentally tougher in a way, regardless of the quality of the opponent. And don't get it twisted, this Southern Miss team is down and missing key pieces right now, but it's still a conference opponent.



The pressure continues to mount for this Roadrunner team to avoid the hype and distractions. One game at a time.

UTSA 52, USM 13





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (9-0)

Back home for the Roadrunners this week against a squad that is reeling bodes well for them and fans attending. The Roadrunners have been one of the nations best when playing at their own friendly confines. The trend will remain the same. Team records for season performances will begin to fall and i fully expect the Roadrunners to dominate and remain perfect in the record books.

UTSA 47, USM 7





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (6-3)

Could you imagine being a UTSA fan (or USM fan) when the Roadrunners joined C-USA and saying the Golden Eagles will be a 33 point underdog versus UTSA?

Southern Miss is dealing a numerous injuries on both sides of the ball. It was going to be hard to beat UTSA at home but without depth it’s going to be near impossible.

The likely 30K+ fans at the Alamodome will watch the Roadrunners roll this Saturday

UTSA 40, USM 10



