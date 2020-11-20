BirdsUp - Staff Predictions: Southern Miss

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (6-3)

Southern Miss has had such a crazy season that I could probably pitch ESPN on a 30 for 30 about the Golden Eagles' journey through this year. Three head coaches, double digit opt-outs, a former WKU player leaving the stands to try to fight USM on the sidelines... the storylines have been unreal.

USM doesn't really have anything left to play for at this point, which just makes them all the more dangerous. While all of the team's stars have moved on, they still have some solid players who are developing with the extra reps.

If Tate Whatley is able to play this week then I could see USM keeping this game close, but if Trey Lowe gets the nod then the Runners should dominate. We'll cut the difference and call it

UTSA 31, USM 20





Chase Otero - Photog - Record (7-2)

Last week’s game against UTEP really must prove that bye weeks are insanely important for a teams weekly condition. I didn’t know what team I was watching... the ability at how easily UTSA was able to score was surreal.

Next up is a depleted Southern Mississippi team that has seen the majority of its top contributors from last season bail on the program. Southern Miss is also having a quarterback change this week to give themselves a refresh on offense and, I imagine, to give the UTSA coaching staff someone else to study for.

UTSA has a small problem coming off big wins by “eating the cheese”, so staying locked in for 4 quarters should be the goal. I expect UTSA to play a lot of younger players in this game. Give some quality minutes to guys who have been doing well on their scout team. It is going to be hard to stop UTSA for the rest of the season.

UTSA 38, USM 17





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (6-3)

UTSA heads to Southern Miss this weekend. The Golden Eagles have had more head coaches (3) than victories this season (2). That being said they won't be an easy out. On top of that UTSA has never won in two previous trips to Hattiesburg.

This is a different Roadrunner team than those who last visited Hattiesburg. This time the Roadrunners know they just need one more win to get to six wins for the fifth time in program history. WIth Sincere McCormick and a few other players who missed last week scheduled to be back this weekend the ingredients are there for UTSA to get their first win in the state of Mississippi.

It should be a delicious victory for UTSA this weekend.

UTSA 35, USM 21





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (8-1)

Each game week this year I've focused on what the Roadrunner offense will / won't be able to do when predicting wins and losses. That's mostly a result of UTSA's offensive starters and game-changers being more of a revolving door in 2020, generally, than those on defense. And I'm going to focus there again this week, but not without a shout out to the D for putting in another great performance during the previous contest against UTEP.

Here's why I'm still focusing on offense. This is — correct me if I'm wrong — the first game all season we've had a functioning QB (maybe two!), Sincere and Brady, and the trio / quartet of wide receivers all healthy and ready to roll at the same time. Southern Miss is potentially more dangerous than advertised with their own quarterback Whatley returning to the field, but that kind of firepower from UTSA is hard to bet against. Runners roll.

UTSA 38, USM 20





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (7-2)

After an impressive beat down of rival UTEP. UTSA now knows it has a solidified back up at Tail back in Braden Brady , a Healthy Frank Harris and a defense that is clicking on all cylinders. With all those positives add in a returning and fresh Sincere McCormick in the fold, this does not bode well for Southern Mississippi. I fully expect for UTSA to continue rolling and take advantage of the sub .500 opponent on the schedule for a clear victory. Did I mention with a 6th win it will clinch a bowl birth for the Roadrunners?

UTSA 38, USM 19





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (8-1)

I understand the confidence heading into this week, but I am a bit more cautious. This Southern Miss team has nothing to lose and they would love nothing more than to jump on an overconfident Roadrunner squad. If UTSA plays their game and do what they do best they should come away with a win this week. I just don't think it will be as easy as most think.

UTSA 27, USM 24



