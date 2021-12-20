Staff Predictions: San Diego State

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (9-4)

This Tuesday the Roadrunners will have to prove to the college football world that this team is more than just one great running back. With Sincere McCormick off to the NFL, Frank Harris and the passing game will take focus. This shift may actually benefit the Roadrunners, as medium depth passing has been the Aztecs' biggest weakness this season. Concern for a let down is understandable with the Roadrunners seemingly missing several key players but I think the Roadrunners stifle the SDSU offense up front and connect on enough big pass plays to earn their first bowl victory.

UTSA 24, SDSU 21





Chase Otero - Photog - (12-1)

It all ends in Frisco. One of the most unimaginable years of my football-watching experience will close with one of the most balanced bowl games I've been asked to predict. One team is known for defense, while the other is known for their offense. A classic, as some would say. A wrench was thrown into the pile this past weekend as both teams have come to find out that multiple players will be absent for various reasons on both sides. No matter the case, as always, it will come down to who wants it more.

UTSA 28, SDSU 21





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (11-2)

UTSA has one more chapter to write in this story of the 2021 football season. It will be written on Tuesday night in the Frisco Bowl against San Diego State. The Roadrunners will be without some key contributors but that could mean a chance for the Roadrunners of tomorrow to step up and lead the team to its first bowl victory as well as its first win over a ranked opponent. I think this Roadrunner team has what it takes to accomplish that feat of a bowl win. I also think this Roadrunner team will be able to win the Frisco Bowl.

UTSA 31, SDSU 27





Burk Frey - Photog - (11-2)

This week features the battle of the #24s (UTSA in the AP Poll, San Diego State in the CFP Ranking) in what's being called the top bowl of the year outside of the New Year's Six. Get excited!

While SDSU's camp is a bit quieter about it than UTSA's, both programs seem poised to have several players out. If that's the case, the Roadrunners need to believe in their player depth and scheme, and not get too timid or conservative. We have players, so let them play. San Diego State's defense is impressive, but I feel that UTSA matches up well to pry it apart at the seams, if given the chance.



Trust the old guys, trust the new guys, and (dare I say it) Trust The Process.

UTSA 28, SDSU 23





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (12-1)

UTSA has a task at hand not only in playing the San Diego State Aztecs but moving forward with new pieces in place. I see the match up being more even with roster woes on both ends. I like the match up of minds that will test both head coaches. I believe it comes down to who knows their team best given the growth and look ahead nature of the match up. I think the UTSA defense is going to be dialed in and able to edge out San Diego State. The Roadrunners also have Quarterback Frank Harris who has been incredible this season and always comes up big for UTSA.

UTSA 27, SDSU 24





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (8-5)

This magical season comes to end this tomorrow versus a ranked SDSU. The Roadrunners will be without running back Sincere McCormick, defensive end Lorenzo Dantzler and possibly cornerback Tariq Woolen just to name a few. This team seems to embrace an underdog mentality, which is hard for a team that won its conference championship game and is 12-1. The Roadrunners wins a low scoring game versus the best defense they will have seen all season.

UTSA 17, SDSU 13



