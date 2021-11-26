Staff Predictions: North Texas

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (9-2)

This is a game where my heart and my head are telling me two different stories. My head says UNT can't pass block and has an inaccurate quarterback -- they won't score points. My heart says Seth Littrell is still a really sharp offensive mind and will design offensive success. My head says UNT's secondary is young and can't cover UTSA's elite receivers. My heart says North Texas has a very solid front seven who will put UTSA into bad situations. Of course the truth to all this likely lies somewhere in the middle. UNT makes it a bit of a shootout, but UTSA wins the big play battle to walk out of Denton with a hard-earned win.

UTSA 35, UNT 24





Chase Otero - Photog - (11-0)

Last stop on the road for the 2021 regular season... who would've thought UTSA would be here?!? Only fitting that the last battle occurs against the Mean Green Football Team. Both teams have to put aside their Thanksgiving feasts and show up to close out a season where both sides have goals up for grabs Saturday. UNT is clamoring at the chance to dethrone UTSA, especially with the opportunity to receive a bowl game invite if they win. UNT's run game is what stands out the most to me. Stopping that will be a challenge especially with the awful weather that is coming into town Saturday night. I can see this one staying close. UTSA is playing for a perfect season... this is where the final chapter begins.

UTSA 35, UNT 21





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (10-1)

The weather forecast for Denton this weekend is cold and rainy. It was in similar conditions that the 2013 Roadrunners won what remains their only win in Denton against North Texas. This year the 210 Triangle of Toughness has had to prove itself five times on the road. Each time it proved that it will travel. The sixth time would give UTSA a 6-0 record on the road for the first time ever and a 12-0 record for the first time. I think the Roadrunners will show that the triangle travels to Denton just as easily as it did to Champaign or Memphis. For the first time since 2013 UTSA will get to celebrate a victory in Denton.

UTSA 31, UNT 21





Burk Frey - Photog - (11-0)

I've been overthinking the result of this game all week, and it's just not as hard as I'm making it. UTSA will have to fight for it, but should win relatively comfortably here — even if the final score shows about a ten point game. There may be a few big splash plays for either team, but the cold rainy weather will favor a methodical pace. In the ground game, McCormick and Harris get 3 scores into the endzone between them. Runners keep the dream season intact.

UTSA 28, UNT 16





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (11-0)

Closing out the season on the road and with a bang is what I see from the UTSA Roadrunners. UTSA will be facing a team looking to knock off a new national sensation and giving 110% effort. I think you will see North Texas bring out trick plays and onside kicks and fakes to do every and anything to get more possessions to attempt to score more points or gain clock control. It will be important for the Roadrunners to keep their character and maintain composure. Coach Traylor will have UTSA ready to ball out and make a splash into the post season.This will be a style points victory for UTSA!

UTSA 49, UNT 17





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (8-3)

UTSA heads into Denton 11-0 just like everyone predicted before the season, right? The Mean Green would like nothing more than to ruin UTSA’s perfect season. Unfortunately for them I doubt this Roadrunner team will let them do that. These Roadrunner upperclassmen remember everything that they had to go through to get to this point, and tough losses to rivals is something they are not forgetting this season.

UNT has been playing well against bad opponents. This UTSA is not that. Game is closer than most will like heading into the fourth, but the Roadrunners pull it to cap off a perfect regular season.



UTSA 37, UNT 30



