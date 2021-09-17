Staff Predictions: Middle Tennessee

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (1-1)

It's tough to get a good read on this Middle Tennessee team given the talent disparity of the two teams they've faced. Bailey Hockman makes the Blue Raiders' offense considerably better, but a porous offensive line limits his production. While MTSU has some nice talent at the safety position, their cornerbacks will struggle to keep up with Josh Cephus and Zakhari Franklin. The Roadrunners should be in control of this one, but a quick score or two from MTSU will help them cover the spread.

UTSA 34, MTSU 26





Chase Otero - Photog - (2-0)

Back to the Dome, UTSA is coming off their first shutout in program history. The cheese is almost everywhere you look. Middle Tennessee comes to the 210 seeking a win for the first conference game of the season. I predict the Roadrunners come out energized, seeking to establish a statement early. The Blue Raiders should be throwing a lot this game, so I assume the tempo of the game will mimic last year's contest.

UTSA 38, MTSU 31





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (1-1)

For the second year in a row UTSA opens conference at home against Middle Tennessee after starting 2-0. Last seasons game was a barn-burner that UTSA won. This year the Roadrunners appear to be better than they were last year. So too does Middle Tennessee. My biggest key for the game will be turnovers. UTSA is plus-two this season and Middle has only given up one fumble on offense. This could come down to those turnovers and whichever team is on the plus-side of that stat will probably win.

UTSA also has yet to have the breakout game from Sincere McCormick this season. He's still quietly racked up the yards but hasn't had the game like he seemed to have much of last season where he covered hundreds of yards and scored a few touchdowns. If UTSA can get McCormick rolling early it could be a long night for Middle Tennessee.

I'm predicting it will be close for much of the night but UTSA will get a turnover and that will turn into some form of points.

UTSA 40, MTSU 30





Burk Frey - Photog - (2-0)

In predicting this game, I'm looking at what we've seen so far from UTSA holistically. This is a team that's 2-0, has shown discipline (averaging 2.5 penalties per game), is +4 on the turnovers-caused margin, and has clearly bought into the culture. The sample size is small, true, but I've looked and looked and can not find a reason to predict a loss.



Don't get me wrong, a loss for UTSA and a win for MTSU is well within reach here. The Roadrunners can't rest on their laurels. I just see a UTSA victory as long as they continue to play such smart football. Oh, and they beat the spread.



UTSA 41, MTSU 24







Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (2-0)

This week should be a fun one for the offense and defense. You have teams that have had success against each other and are just great dance partners. But even in dancing, someone has to lead. This is where UTSA separates themselves this year from last. Last year, MTSU held Sincere McCormick to 82 yards rushing which is a success for any defense. That's not happening again. UTSA quarterbacks combined for over 300 yards passing. I think this year will hold the same success for the Roadrunners passing game and I expect the defensive responsibilities for the Blue Raiders to be too vast to slow down the UTSA offense with its multiple targets and options.

UTSA 42, MTSU 20





Garrett Wright - Contributor - (1-1)

UTSA has looked so good the last two weeks both offensively and defensively. I’m not concerned or worried about the offensive plan, but more so the effectiveness of the UTSA defense this week.

MTSU has only given up one turnover this season. I think UTSA will rack a good amount of points but it will be a good test for this UTSA defense. It’ll be a slightly more contested game then last week, but UTSA will easily pull off the win

UTSA 37, MTSU 21





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (1-1)

The time for UTSA to show the rest of the conference if they are a contender is now. Middle Tennessee is not as bad as some might think, and I think they will give the Roadrunners all the can handle for at least three quarters. Let’s not forget the Blue Raiders could have easily have easily beat UTSA last year

Ultimately, I think UTSA has the talent to outlast MTSU. Harris, McCormick and Franklin will have another standout game on their way to another 3-0 start under Jeff Traylor.

UTSA 31, MTSU 24





