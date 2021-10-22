Staff Predictions: Louisiana Tech

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (5-2)

The ultimate cheese test. There's been a record amount of UTSA coverage this week, and very little of it has been about the Roadrunners' divisional match up with Louisiana Tech. Are the distractions seeping into the RACE facility, or will the team continue to buy into their culture pillars and execute in all three phases? UTSA holds an advantage in the trenches, but the Bulldogs have the talent at the skill positions to upset a lackadaisical UTSA team. I think UTSA will pull this one out thanks to the efforts of UTSA's front seven but don't expect Louisiana Tech to repeat their embarrassing performance against UTEP last week.

UTSA 35, La Tech 24





Chase Otero - Photog - (7-0)

Wow. What a week for UTSA. Going to be hard to avoid any of the news that has been released in the past week, but business as usual this weekend as the Roadrunners strap up to face conference rival Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

One thing the Bulldogs will be banking off this Saturday is that Louisiana Tech has never lost to UTSA at home, and the Bulldogs would like to keep it that way. Unlike past seasons, this season we see UTSA will the conference lead in wins and also momentum on their side.

Louisiana Tech will need to protect their own quarter back to have a shot at taking down the Roadrunners. UTSA’s defense is kicking on all cylinders, so you’re going to see the Bulldogs pulling out all the stops on offense. The Roadrunners will be fighting with a target on their back Saturday, and I think they’ll be flying back to San Antonio with another win under their belt.

UTSA 42, La. Tech 21





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (6-1)

In five previous trips to Ruston the Roadrunners have been on the losing end of the score. Their most recent trip to Louisiana Tech was the final game of the Frank Wilson era. There is one thing this year's Roadrunner teams have that those previous ones didn't: The 210 Triangle of Toughness. UTSA has belief and confidence that they never had before Jeff Traylor arrived to town.

This will be the Roadrunners toughest test so far this season, but the Triangle traveled to Champaign, Memphis and Bowling Green and came away victorious. Louisiana Tech will give the Roadrunners trouble but not enough to prevent the Blue and Orange Express from moving along. UTSA will take advantage of a few timely turnovers to hand the Bulldogs their second double digit loss in as many weeks.

UTSA 31, La. Tech 21





Burk Frey - Photog - (7-0)

I'm going to ignore all the events, media fanfare, and hype around UTSA Athletics right now (as hopefully the team has done) and just focus on my brief thoughts on the game.

In the past, this is a game the Roadrunners would have lost. And I don't mean because UTSA is literally winless in Ruston Louisiana, although that is true — I mean that at this point in the season, without a bye week to speak of, several players out, and facing a tough, hungry opponent in an unfriendly environment, we would have lost. Will this year's team also lose? Only the team themselves, God, and Sunday morning can answer that.

I've gone back and forth on my prediction and I'm calling a W. A loss here still means fans are experiencing a special Roadrunner season. A win means they're watching something truly transcendent. Fingers crossed.

UTSA 30, La. Tech 14





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (7-0)

I'm expecting the Roadrunners to be an improved road version of themselves. Louisiana Tech may not be a big opponent on paper but their play style can put UTSA on their heels at any point in the game. With that said, I trust Coach Traylor and this team to handle the task at hand. I expect UTSA to get to a quick jump out the gate, Harris throws for 280+ yards 2 TDs / 1 rush TD , while Sincere McCormick has one of his best games to date with 150+ yards rushing and a 2 touchdown effort. The defense will force a couple of turnovers and give up a few points as they have on the road. They will be returning home victorious.

UTSA 38, La Tech 24





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (4-3)

What a whirlwind week for UTSA. A top 25 team for the first time in school history and an invitation to the American Athletic Conference. Might not get better for AD Lisa Campos. You know who would love to ruin all that? Those Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

On paper this appears to be a team that is struggling on the offensive side of the ball but is playing solid defense. UTSA in the other hand is a well rounded team. They are humming on all facets of the game at the right time. This game should scare you. The Roadrunners have never won or even played particularly well in Ruston. This Saturday, that changes.

UTSA 31, La Tech 24



