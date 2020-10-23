BirdsUp - Staff Predictions: Louisiana Tech

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (4-2)

Both teams' net performances over the span of the season are pretty equal. Most of their statistics are in the same ballpark as well, making this a very tough game to predict (hence the one score betting line). But the Bulldogs do have one major weakness -- their offensive line. Ravaged by transfers and injuries along the line, UTEP and Marshall made chop suey of the Bulldogs' offense in their last two games. UTSA's defense has progressed at a decent rate this year, so I like their chances to get into the backfield this week and create some turnovers.

UTSA 31, La. Tech 28





Chase Otero - Photog - Record (5-1)

Even Steven for UTSA as they enter week 7 to face conference “rival” Louisiana Tech, while I myself get to finally witness the ‘Dome 2020 Quarantine Season’ in-person.

The Roadrunners are back to their original season-starting quarterback this week due to multiple long-term injuries in that department. Meanwhile, LA Tech’s offensive line is having a nightmare scenario of their own.

I expect the UTSA defensive line to have their best game of the season. Frank Harris is looking to send a message as well.

UTSA 38, La. Tech 17





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (4-2)

There are two teams that UTSA has played every year since 2012. One of those, Louisiana Tech, comes to town this weekend. Historically Louisiana Tech has deep fried UTSA like a thick catfish. The Roadrunners lone win in the series came in 2013 when they won 30-10 in the Alamodome. Of the seven losses to the Bulldogs only two (2014 and 2015) were one score games.

This year UTSA has their best chance in a while to get a win over Louisiana Tech. It won’t be easy but the Bulldogs have shown they are vulnerable this season. They are coming off a double digit loss to Marshall so they will be angry. This game will come down to making the clutch plays at the right time. I think this time UTSA will make those plays and get their second win in the series.

UTSA 31, La. Tech 18





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (5-1)

Another nationally-televised game in the Alamodome! As far as TV opportunities, a certain growing football program in San Antonio couldn't have asked for much better exposure this year. You love to see it.

Even with injury questions at quarterback and elsewhere for UTSA, Louisiana Tech in 2020 is a team that the Roadrunners should beat. What we've seen from Jeff Traylor's squad this year indicates a greater resilience and ability to finish games strong compared to previous squads; that attribute will certainly be tested this weekend, but I'm selecting the Roadrunners here.

UTSA 31, La. Tech 17





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (5-1)

I am expecting an exciting and possibly dramatic ending to this game between the Roadrunners and La. Tech. If game stats stay true to the identity of these teams we are all in for an entertaining evening!

Both of these squads have an ability or knack for flair to put up points and are statistically a very even match up. Assuming Frank Harris is the starter and 100 percent healthy. This can be a game to regain momentum for UTSA and have them pushing forward to be big players for winning the conference. That’s what I’m banking on and have this game going the Roadrunners way.

UTSA 37, La. Tech 28





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (5-1)

What's the old football cliche? "X team is better than their record." In this instance I think UTSA's 3-3 record is just right. They aren't quite ready to beat teams like UAB, BYU, Army, but a conference foe like La. Tech?

Even with injuries, COVID and the lack of a bye UTSA has seemed to overcome a ton to get to this point of the season. I think this is the week I think they put it all together and play a solid four quarters of football.

The Roadrunners break their three game skid this week.

UTSA 30, La.Tech 24



