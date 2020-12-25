BirdsUp - Staff Predictions: Louisiana

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (8-3)

UTSA will play in their second bowl game in program history this week as they take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the First Responder Bowl on Saturday.

The Cajuns are pretty similar to the Roadrunners schematically, as they're buoyed by two fantastic running backs on offense and feature a strong defensive line in their 3-5 defensive front. The key difference, however, is that the Cajuns are rich with senior talent, a stark contrast compared to UTSA's young roster.

Louisiana has given up some big games on the ground so Sincere McCormick should be able to keep this close but the Cajuns' two-headed attack of Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas will be enough to carry them to a comfortable victory.

Louisiana 35, UTSA 23





Chase Otero - Photog - Record (9-2)

This unforgettable year is about to finish its final chapter.

A well-rested UTSA and ULL will have their go at each other for the first time on ABC. When it will all be said and done, having a bowl game the day after Christmas is very cool.

This matchup is quite similar to the eyes on each team. Both teams are used to each other’s play style. When I try to look for one team with an edge, it is just too close to call.

I predict a close battle down to the 4th quarter. UTSA will unleash Sincere and I don’t know if anyone will be able to stop him.

UTSA 38, Louisiana 35





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (8-3)

Well it’s a week later than originally thought but UTSA is finally in their second bowl game of all time. The opponent is a ranked Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, who enter with a 9-1 record. In my preview I predicted a close win for the Roadrunners. That was before Coach Jeff Traylor tested positive and will likely have to miss the game.

Maybe it’s the Christmas spirit, but I am sticking with my original prediction. Not having Coach Traylor might not work well for the Roadrunners, but I see it as added motivation for the Alamo City Birds. Think of it as a “win one for Traylor” game.



UTSA 31, Louisiana 27





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (10-1)

Merry Christmas! Enjoy this time, Roadrunner faithful. Win or lose, bowl opportunities don't come every year for a G5 program. And here we are in a year of challenge, about to play a ranked, regional opponent in a good bowl, guaranteed a winning season regardless of outcome.

Now for the medicine. As a double-digit underdog, UTSA's chance at a win versus Louisiana is a long shot at this particular moment in time. But they can give themselves a chance if the defense plays lights out and creates havoc, while the offense finds a little passing success to give Sincere and Brady room to do their thing. It's a tall order, but we'll see if UTSA has one more surprise up their collective sleeve to end this improbable season.

Louisiana 24, UTSA 20





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (9-2)

UTSA faces their 2nd ranked opponent of the season. They're coming in off of their best TEAM performance of the season and weeks of accolades received for regular season performances as a team and individuals. Will they read their press clippings and retweets and be unfocused? I think not, as the reality of the world and year has brought itself to the doorstep of the Roadrunners. I believe they will be focused and inspired and flex their growth on the Ragin’ Cajuns of Lousiana and will ride McCormick and the versatility of Frank Harris to victory.



UTSA 30, Louisiana 24





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (10-1)

This year has thrown a lot at this football team, and this weekend will be no different. The Roadrunners will be down their defensive coordinator, head coach, and some players do to contact tracing. No big deal as #16 Louisiana travels to Dallas face off against UTSA.

UTSA has rolled with the punches all year long and this weekend will be no different. This Louisiana team will be the toughest opponent outside of BYU, and while the Roadrunners kept it close in Provo I don’t think they’ll be able to do the same this time.

Louisiana 34, UTSA 20



