Chase Otero - Photog - (2022 Record 12-2)

Beyond happy to get back on the saddle for a new college football season, especially one entering the AAC with new opponents and new goals. Houston is similarly entering a new conference as well, as this will be their first game with a BIG12 logo stitched onto their chests.

Somehow this rivalry isn’t set in stone for future installments (yet) but what a matchup these two teams pose against each other. Truly a treat to witness this matchup for the first game of the season.

One thing in-store for Saturday evening is going to be a great offensive showing from both teams. However, Houston will be led by new quarterback, Donovan Smith, and UTSA will be adjusting to their new offensive coordinator, Justin Burke. The biggest question mark for me is which defense will step up.

With UTSA returning close to their entire starting roster from last season, I expect them to come out of Houston with a dub.

UTSA 31, Houston 27





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (2022 Record 13-1)

Last year I only got one game wrong. The Cougars visit to UTSA was one of my 13 correct picks last season. It's a new season but feels like deja vu as UTSA and Houston open the season against each other for a second year in a row. This is also the third time in four meetings the two open a season against each other. Before last year the two opened the 2014 season against each other in the opener at TDECU Stadium. That is also the last time the Roadrunners took the field on the UH campus. In my season preview and game preview I rode with the Roadrunners. I'm going to stick with the Alamo City Birds and say the triangle of toughness travels to the third ward. The Road team moves to 4-0 in this series.

UTSA 31, Houston 28





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (2022 Record 12-2)

This game has a lot of flavor to it this year! Two schools that are familiar with each other and both in new conferences. UTSA holds the Big Joker in Frank Harris and he has familiarity all around at his disposal. I think the offense keeps Houstons defense honest and makes continuous plays when needed and the UTSA defense plays to necessary level needed to. I say Roadrunners to go into the Cougars den and leave victorious on Saturday. Tank Dell isn’t waking through that door!

UTSA 34, Houston 28





Julio Gonzales Jr. - Staff Writer - (2022 Record N/A)

The UTSA Roadrunners and Houston Cougars will again open the season against each other as both schools enter new conferences. UTSA is now in the American and UH in the Big 12. However, the Roadrunners will be on the road this season and look to avenge last season's 37-35, three-overtime loss at the Alamodome. Clayton Tune and Nathaniel Dell are gone for the Cougars, which will be significant losses for them. Meanwhile, the Roadrunners return Frank Harris, the 2022 Conference USA MVP, and who is on many awards watch lists this season. The defense returns seven starters, with the defensive line being the deepest unit. This one should be close, but the Roadrunners will pull it off on the road.

UTSA 31, Houston 24





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (2022 Record 12-2)

I want everyone to take a step back for a second. The Roadrunners of UTSA will travel to perennial G5 (now P5) Houston this week as a road favorite. I know, betting lines are not perfect, but man that is still cool if you have followed this program for a bit.

Anywho, let's get into this massive matchup. The loss last year hurt Jeff Traylor. I think he will be the first one to tell you that the loss will stick with him for a very long time. They were probably a penally away from possibly taking Tulane's spot in the NY6 game. Traylor and this team want this one. The Frank Harris goodbye tour starts with a W in Houston. The Roadrunners win a close one.

UTSA 34, Houston 31



