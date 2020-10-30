BirdsUp - Staff Predictions: Florida Atlantic

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (5-2)

I'm going to go ahead and hazard a guess that this week will be the first time in college football history that a team that has played seven games will face a team that has played just two games in the same season. This disparity makes it really tough to compare the two teams due to the huge gap in sample size and in-game experience.

Based off of FAU's first two games, I think they're a pretty talented team that's a little bit weak in the trenches and missing a capable quarterback. Nick Tronti has a high ceiling, but he panics in the face of a blitz. I think the Roadrunners win a tough, low-scoring game off the strength of their defensive line and run game.

UTSA 24, FAU 20





Chase Otero - Photog - Record (6-1)

The Roadrunners are back on the road to Florida to face the FAU Owls this weekend. UTSA seems to be putting together better football each week, while FAU has come down with more and more positive Covid cases.

For UTSA, this is the perfect time to show that they can put it all together for four quarters. The defense will have to be the star of the show in my opinion if UTSA wants to leave with a win.

UTSA 24, FAU 21





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (5-2)

It’s a tale of two seasons on Saturday in Boca Raton. UTSA will be playing in its 8th game of the season. Florida Atlantic is playing in just its third game of the season. The Owls are the defending conference champions and have never lost to UTSA but this years Roadrunners aren’t like previous versions.

Something good is building in the hills of oak and cedar. The win over Louisiana Tech last week was another example of the improvement by the Roadrunners this season. The experience of having played seven games already should help the Roadrunners on the road. It will be a close game but UTSA should be able to notch another win.

UTSA 31, FAU 24





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (6-1)

UTSA's game this weekend against the Florida Atlantic Owls is a tough one to call. FAU had an inordinate amount of players out for positive testing or contract tracing last week (in the 40's, I believe), and should be getting a handful of those players back. UTSA will have some returning, as well. This is the new normal, at least for now.

In the preseason, I had this game penciled in (though not penned in) as a loss, and I'm going to stick with that. For one, far-flung road games are historically difficult for this Roadrunner program, and I think we might also have an emotional letdown after last week's incredibly dramatic win versus La Tech.

FAU 24, UTSA 20





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (6-1)

As UTSA meets up with (1-1) Florida Atlantic University they’re back on their winning ways. I'm expecting a performance of elevated expectation and growth on both sides of the football from the Roadrunners.

This game will be the most pivotal of this year for the team. They are in familiar territory being the underdog again and I’m sure they wouldn’t have it any other way. UTSA knows who they are on offense and I believe will have a good presence on defense and end the game victorious.

UTSA 31, FAU 21





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (6-1)

I understand the optimism this week. UTSA won a game they have not won in years, against a team that has had their number, blood type and social security number. What most are expecting is for this team to put two solid performances together against opponents that on paper are better. I do not think I am ready to predict this team to string two solid games together quite yet. They are getting there, and man they sure are trending in the right direction, but not quite yet.

FAU 24, UTSA 17



