Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (1-0)

Expectations for the Roadrunners' season came crashing down with a thud on Thursday night. While UTSA certainly isn't going to blow the doors off any opponent, don't take last week's result to mean that UTSA isn't going to be competitive this season.

Nonetheless, an explosive Baylor offense comes to San Antonio looking to make up for an embarrassing loss to UTSA last year. UTSA struggled to contain ASU's N'Keal Harry and Baylor has four receivers that will give the Roadrunners fits. I think Cordale Grundy will have a very solid performance against Baylor but it's hard for me to imagine UTSA's secondary being up for the challenge of locking down the likes of Denzel Mims and Jalen Hurd.

Baylor 44, UTSA 21

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (0-1)

Man, am I happy to be back at the Dome this weekend. It’s hard for me to predict these games because of my UTSA bias... That being said, I know UTSA will be better prepared than last week, but I think Baylor will be just a few steps ahead of UTSA this week. I’m hoping for a great game, but I just see Baylor taking the win in this one. Hope to god I’m wrong..

Baylor 28, UTSA 17

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (1-0)

The Roadrunners welcome the Baylor Bears to open the home schedule this weekend. Last year the Roadrunners beat the Bears in Waco. It's a different Roadrunner team and a different Bears team as well. UTSA still has the talent to hang with Baylor but the game Saturday will come down to execution. If UTSA can keep the Bears score low and keep the crowd in the game as long as possible they will have a good chance to win the game. The Roadrunners at home are a different team from the road. They will feed off the hometown energy and pull out a close one.

UTSA 22, Baylor 20

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (0-1)

Roadrunners, it’s time to put last week behind us. Smart money this week is on another loss — but L or W, hopefully we see some excitement in front of (what is sure to be) one of the best home crowds of the season.Baylor doesn’t look great; prior to seeing our last game, I've could been convinced to mark down an upset. Then I saw the holes in UTSA’s defense. Overall, we have a chance, but there are just a few too many shortcomings in all phases of the game for me to call a UTSA win here.

Baylor 28, UTSA 17

Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (1-0)

Coming off of a tough loss at the hands of Arizona State, the Roadrunners will be looking to bounce back against a sub-par Baylor team. On the other hand, Baylor is looking for revenge after last year's 17-10 loss to UTSA. UTSA struggled on both sides of the ball against Arizona State, but the Sun Devils are a better team than Baylor in my opinion, so I'm thinking it will be a closer game.

Baylor 38, UTSA 17

Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (1-0)

Hard to imagine that UTSA playing any worse than they did last week, so I think fans are in for an improved performance this week. Unfortunately I don’t think it will be really enough as Baylor comes to town looking for some revenge. The Bears bring a high powered offense that looks to put up points in hurry much like Arizona State did the week before. The glimmer of hope for UTSA is the injuries and suspensions Baylor has to deal with this week. If UTSA can exploit those areas for Baylor they might be able to keep this one close in the fourth quarter. Ultimately though I think Baylor takes this one by a healthy margin.

Baylor 37, UTSA 20