BirdsUp - Staff Predictions: Army

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (4-1)

After a very impressive showing against BYU, the Roadrunners return to the Alamodome against more palatable competition. Army is still Army - a tough team to beat that will push you to your limits in regards to discipline and assignment coverage. However the Black Knights aren't quite as strong on offense this year as they've been over the past few years. With the Roadrunners' defensive line playing lights out, I think this should be a low scoring affair. I think UTSA will pull off just one or two more big plays.

UTSA 21, Army 17





Chase Otero - Photog - Record (5-0)

Army takes another trip down to Military City USA this year as UTSA will look to avenge their loss from last year in the Dome.

UTSA showed they can handle dancing with BYU under the spotlight last week, so Army has to expect a great fight on Saturday. Army’s triple-option offense will be the wildcard that UTSA hasn’t dealt with yet this year. Army will also be in for quite the showdown against a super disruptive defensive line from UTSA that always seems to bring the heat.

I expect this game to be another close one. UTSA will need to show up with a solid running game to makes Army’s Saturday hell.

UTSA 28, Army 24





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (4-1)

UTSA returns home this weekend for the first home game in three weeks. In the last two weeks the Roadrunners have lost close games that were predicted to be blowouts. Now they get to welcome an Army team that rolled over them last season like an Abrams tank over a sedan. The Black Knights will look to get their triple option game going early. The best way for UTSA to keep the triple option from picking up steam will be to keep it off the field.

For the Roadrunners to get the win this week it will be as simple as taking a lead and building on that lead. Army is not built for come-from-behind football. A few key turnovers might also help neutralize the Black Knights offense. Based on how the Roadrunners have shown progress each week this season, I think they do the things necessary to win this game.

UTSA 27, Army 24





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (5-0)

Circumstances of this year aside, it's notable for this university and this city to host Army Black Knights football in back-to-back-seasons. That's pretty unusual and definitely a cause for excitement.

I think Coach Traylor's philosophy of winning each day will continue to pay off for UTSA. That may translate into a win this week or it may not, but the staff and the players are giving themselves a chance every game — even against storied programs like BYU and Army.

Now it just comes down to 1) player health and 2) execution. It's been said a couple times in the lead up to this Saturday by different folks, but if the Roadrunners don't tackle, they don't win. So let's tackle, and show all the other great progress this team has been showing. I believe we can win.

UTSA 21, Army 17





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (5-0)

The past few weeks have shown the odds makers don’t know a thing about UTSA football. This week they’re showing respect! Well, somewhat, as the Roadrunners are again underdogs versus Army at home this weekend.

The fight and resolve that this team has shown over the past 2 weeks on the road is commendable. It hasn't been all for naught. As they’ve stepped up in competition, all players have answered the bell call. I believe this is the week the tides change from the loss column back into the win column for the Roadrunners! I predict they defend the Dome versus Army and win....

UTSA 26, Army 20





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (4-1)

There a lot of reasons to be positive right now if you a Roadrunner fan. The team seems to further along in Traylor's first year than what most (including myself) predicted. Two close losses versus better teams should have everyone feeling good about this weeks matchup against Army. The Black Knights are 4-1, but their wins have come against subpar competition.

UTSA can win this game. They seem to be settling in on defense even with the absences of some key players. The offense under Narcisse seems to be the best way forward. After all that, I still think this Army team will do just enough to run away with this one.

Army 27, UTSA 24







