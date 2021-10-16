Second Shutout = Seventh Win
UTSA pummels Rice, 45-0, to move to 7-0 in 2021
After going 10 seasons without a shutout the 2021 Roadrunners have made it kind of a habit in the Alamodome. On Saturday night UTSA got the second shutout in program history--and the second in 35 days--with a 45-0 shellacking of the Rice Owls before the largest crowd of the season so far.
27,515 made their way into the Alamodome for the annual homecoming game on Saturday. Aside from the few who might have been Rice supporters, most left the game satisfied with the brand of football that the Roadrunners put on display. All three phases of the 210 Triangle of Toughness played well against Rice.
"It was by far the best game we've played (all-year) in all three phases," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said.
The Roadrunners outgained the Owls 403 yards to 102 yards. Rice only got over the 100 yard mark with an eight yard gain on the final play of the game. Otherwise it was another dominating performance from the Roadrunners at home.
UTSA's defense came away with not one, but two interception returns for touchdowns. Trevor Harmanson and Corey Mayfield providing those pick-sixes to add 12 points to the Roadrunner efforts.
On special teams the Roadrunners got a field goal and six extra points from the leg of Hunter Duplessis. Duplessis also had three of his eight kickoffs go for touchbacks. Lucas Dean was called on for five punts and three of those ended up inside the 20 yard line of Rice.
For the second week in a row the Roadrunners opened the game with a touchdown on their first drive.
"That opening drive was huge," Traylor said. "To come out and pick right up where we left off last week."
This week it was Frank Harris running the ball from seven yards out. Perhaps in honor of the UTSA football alumni being on hand, Harris ran to the same corner of the same end zone as Eric Soza when he scored the first touchdown in program history 10 years ago.
It was also the first time Rice's defense had given up a score on the first drive of a conference game since 2018 against UTEP.
"We came out and executed," Harris said. "We got the momentum and I think that carried over to the defense."
With 10:58 left in the first quarter UTSA led 7-0. That proved to be as close as the Owls got to preventing the Roadrunners from pushing their record to 7-0.
Rice went three and out on their first drive as the Roadrunner defense set the tone early on their side of the ball. The Owls fumbled but were able to recover on their first play but the Owls went three-and-out and punted to UTSA.
UTSA began their second drive at their own 32. It got to the Rice 13 before the Owls defense was able to keep the Roadrunners out of the endzone. The drive still resulted in points after Duplessis made a 30-yard field goal with 4:28 left in the first quarter.
The Owls had another three-and-out on their second possession. Sheldon Jones fielded the punt at the UTSA 14 and returned it to the UTSA 40 but a holding penalty put the ball at the UTSA six yard line.
In a sign that momentum was squarely in blue and orange, Sincere McCormick took the carry on first down and went 81 yards before an Owl could push him out of bounds at the Rice 13. McCormick then carried for two more yards to set up an 11-yard touchdown run by B.J. Daniels with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
McCormick finished the night with 117 yards on 13 carries. By virtue of the game getting lopsided in favor of the Roadrunners McCormick was able to rest for much of the second half.
It was just the start of the good times for the Roadrunners. On Rice's next possession the Owls decided to go for it on 4th and three from the UTSA 47. Constantine dropped back to pass but it was tipped up in the air by Clarence Hicks. The ball floated down into the hands of Trevor Harmanson who carried it 40 yards into the endzone to give UTSA a 24-0 lead with 13:21 left in the second quarter.
UTSA had two drives in the second half that began around midfield but the Roadrunners were unable to do much with those as both ended with Lucas Dean punts. The Roadrunner defense kept the Owls offense from getting much going and the Owls had three punts in the second quarter.
The Roadrunners final drive of the second quarter began at the UTSA 25 with 1:52 remaining on the clock. It ended seven plays later when Harris completed a two yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cephus with 26 seconds left in the half. UTSA took a 31-0 lead into the intermission.
Harris finished the night completing 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Cephus finished the night as UTSA's leading receiver with four catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
"It goes down to coaching," Cephus said of his performances. "Coach Lunney put me in a position to make plays."
After the halftime performance from the Spirit of San Antonio and the announcing of the new Mr. and Ms. UTSA it was back to business in the second half for the Roadrunner football team.
The Owls began the second half with the ball. Duplessis's kickoff went for a touchback so the Owls began at their own 25. Rice got to their own 43 where they were faced with third down and 15 yards to go. Luke McCaffery who came in at halftime for an injured Constantine threw a pass toward the UTSA sideline. It ended up in the arms of Corey Mayfield at the Rice 49 yard line.
Mayfield raced down the sideline and scored the Roadrunners second pick-six of the night. Duplessis added the extra point and UTSA led 38-0 with 13:06 left in the third quarter.
"It was a good play call. My job was to be in the flat and they threw it in the flat," Mayfield said. "I was blessed to take it to the house."
The next few series were all three-and-outs. UTSA's second series on offense in the third quarter began at their own 40 with 8:14 on the clock. It took the Roadrunners seven plays to go 60 yards. Harris and Cephus connected for their second touchdown of the night, a 12-yarder. Duplessis added the extra point and UTSA led 45-0 with 4:08 left in the third quarter.
It proved to be enough for the Roadrunners as the fourth quarter saw five punts between the two teams. UTSA punted three times and Rice punted twice. The Owls ended up with the ball last but by then they had accepted their fate. Rice ran three plays in the final 1:32.
As the clock struck zero the crowd, which had been boisterous all night, erupted one last time to celebrate the second shutout in program history.
"For us to come out here and pitch a shutout it means a lot to the defense," Mayfield said.
Through the first four home games this season, half have ended with UTSA shutting out an opponent. This season UTSA played two teams--Lamar and Rice--from the Texas Gulf Coast and outscored those two 99-0. It was the first shutout against an opponent from the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The second shutout of 2021 allowed UTSA to move to 7-0 for the first time ever with a trip to Louisiana Tech looming next week.
That preparation begins on Sunday. For 24 hours the Roadrunners will celebrate being 7-0 and 3-0 in Conference USA.
There is a lot to celebrate. The 3-0 start to conference play is a first for the Roadrunners and the 102 yards against is the fewest by a Roadrunner defense in program history.
"We just keep getting better," Traylor said. Kind of like our crowd. We just keep going up."
The Roadrunner fans will have to wait until November 13 for their next chance to see their team in the Alamodome when Southern Miss comes to town. Between now and then is tough road trips to Ruston and El Paso with a bye-week in between.
No matter what the Roadrunners record will be by their next home game, it is safe to say the crowd will be boisterous again in four weeks.
The fans will be hoping the record is still sporting a zero in the loss column when the Roadrunners next play at home.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|
Sept. 24, 2011
|
Bacone
|
Bacone 7
UTSA 54
|
Oct. 20, 2012
|
San Jose State
|
SJSU 52
UTSA 24
|
Oct. 26, 2013
|
UAB
|
UAB 31
UTSA 52
|
Oct. 11, 2014
|
FIU
|
FIU 13
UTSA 16
|
Nov. 7, 2015
|
Old Dominion
|
ODU 36
UTSA 31
|
Oct. 22, 2016
|
UTEP
|
UTEP 52
UTSA 49 (5 OT)
|
Oct. 21, 2017
|
Rice
|
Rice 7
UTSA 20
|
Oct. 13, 2018
|
Louisiana Tech
|
LA Tech 31
UTSA 3
|
Oct. 19, 2019
|
Rice
|
Rice 27
UTSA 31
|
Nov. 14, 2020
|
UTEP
|
UTEP 21
UTSA 52
|
Oct. 16, 2021
|
Rice
|
Rice 0
UTSA 45
