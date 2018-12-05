Rolfe to Call UTSA Home
UTSA gained their 14th commitment of the 2019 cycle this past week in offensive lineman, Brandon Rolfe. He has been attending and playing football at Ellsworth Community College over in Iowa. He's currently measuring in at 6'5" and weighs 290.
