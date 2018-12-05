Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 09:14:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Rolfe to Call UTSA Home

Colton Mannella • BirdsUp.com
@ColtonM_11
Staff Writer

UTSA gained their 14th commitment of the 2019 cycle this past week in offensive lineman, Brandon Rolfe. He has been attending and playing football at Ellsworth Community College over in Iowa. He's currently measuring in at 6'5" and weighs 290.

