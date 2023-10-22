Roadrunners win in Boca Raton
UTSA knocks off Florida Atlantic for the first time in four tries and improves to 3-0 in conference play for third year in a row
UTSA continued its hot start to life in the American Conference and moved over .500 for the first time this season with a 36-10 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday evening in Boca Raton. UTSA is now 4-3 on the season and 3-0 in conference.
Fourth time was the charm for UTSA against another Owls team. Just as they had in the series against Rice, UTSA had lost the first three games in the series against Florida Atlantic, although the previous three games had been spread out between 2014 and 2020.
The Roadrunners got to the win, their third win by double-digits in a row, thanks in large part to a smothering defense. UTSA limited the Owls to just 162 yards of total offense and only 20 yards on the ground. The Roadrunners defense sacked FAU quarterback Daniel Richardson five times and came away with two interceptions.
UTSA's offense got its second best day this year in terms of total offense with 437 yards. The Roadrunners got 261 yards passing and 176 yards on the ground.
Frank Harris completed 26 of 35 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. His top receiving target was Joshua Cephus with seven catches. Devin McCuin led the Roadrunners with 64 yards and Wille McCoy and Tykee Ogle Kellogg caught Harris's two touchdown passes. Cephus finished with 57 yards and will need just 14 yards next Saturday to reach 3,000 yards for his career.
Kevorian Barnes led the Roadrunners ground attack with 56 yards. Rocko Griffin had the most carries with 16 and was equal with Robert Henry with 53 yards and one touchdown each. Henry's touchdown was the first of the game and came on a 15-yard run with 9:43 left in the opening quarter to give UTSA a 7-0 lead.
Even with a 26-point margin of victory it could have been even more lopsided for the Roadrunners. UTSA had three turnovers on offense but only one led to points for Florida Atlantic. That was an 11-yard pick six by Jean Latrell with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. The Owls pick six gave them a 10-7 lead after their first drive ended with a field goal.
That proved the high point of the night for the Owls. UTSA tied the score at 10-10 on its next drive with a 34-yard field goal from Chase Allen at the 11:51 mark of the second quarter.
The Roadrunners retook the lead at 17-10 just over five minutes later when Harris and McCoy connected for a 10-yard touchdown pass. That drive had been set up by Owen Pewee intercepting a pass on FAU's drive after Allen's field goal.
Allen added a field goal on the final play of the half to give UTSA a 20-10 lead at halftime.
UTSA pushed the lead to 27-10 when Harris took advantage of a free play caused by FAU jumping offside to throw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Ogle-Kellogg.
Joe Evans added two points to the Roadrunner lead when he sacked Richardson in the end zone with 1:24 left in the third quarter. It was the sixth safety in program history and first since last year's Cure Bowl.
Griffin added the final touchdown of the night when he scored a six-yard run on fourth and one with 2:32 left in the game.
The Roadrunners were finally able to celebrate a win over Florida Atlantic and their second straight win in regular season games played in the state of Florida after winning at Florida International last season.
UTSA now on quite a few winning streaks
One streak ended Saturday night but several streaks stayed alive with UTSA's win over Florida Atlantic. The Owls dominance of the Roadrunners was blasted into the sands of history. UTSA is now 1-3 against the Owls and 2-4 all-time in Florida.
For the second week in a row UTSA slowed down an offense that was flying high off a blowout win over South Florida. The Roadrunners fell just short of their third straight game with at least 40 points but not every team in the country has won each of its first three games in conference by double digits.
The win over Florida Atlantic allowed UTSA to keep its conference winning streak and October winning streak going.
The Roadrunners are now on an 11-game conference winning streak in regular season conference games and a 13-game conference winning streak when conference championship games are included.
UTSA has won 18 of its last 19 regular season conference games and is now 23-3 in conference games under Jeff Traylor. Those numbers climb to 20 wins in its last 21 games and 25-3 when conference championship games are included.
In the month of October UTSA is now on a 10-game winning streak. The Roadrunners will go for a perfect October for the third year in a row next week when they host East Carolina.
Speaking of things that have happened three years in a row, UTSA is 3-0 in conference for the third year in a row.
In its 13th season of football the Roadrunners are continuing their conference success they found in the 11th and 12th seasons. As they did the last two years it seems the Roadrunners pick up steam as the conference season moves along.
The 1-3 start still looms over the Roadrunners and those losses to Houston and Army continue to be a weight the Roadrunners must bear. But if the Roadrunners can keep their perfect October going next weekend and carry that into November the weight of September will get lighter and lighter.
UTSA appears to be gaining momentum like a beach ball rolling down hills of oak and cedar. The Roadrunners will be hoping to keep that momentum going next week in the annual homecoming game against an East Carolina team that will come in angry after losing to Charlotte and looking to spoil the Roadrunners many streaks.
The Roadrunners have gotten past the first three opponents on the path to a third conference title. There are five still in the way and each will have to be taken one at a time.
If UTSA can keep playing the way they have the first three games of conference they will be in the running that final week of the season.
