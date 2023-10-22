UTSA continued its hot start to life in the American Conference and moved over .500 for the first time this season with a 36-10 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday evening in Boca Raton. UTSA is now 4-3 on the season and 3-0 in conference.

Fourth time was the charm for UTSA against another Owls team. Just as they had in the series against Rice, UTSA had lost the first three games in the series against Florida Atlantic, although the previous three games had been spread out between 2014 and 2020.

The Roadrunners got to the win, their third win by double-digits in a row, thanks in large part to a smothering defense. UTSA limited the Owls to just 162 yards of total offense and only 20 yards on the ground. The Roadrunners defense sacked FAU quarterback Daniel Richardson five times and came away with two interceptions.

UTSA's offense got its second best day this year in terms of total offense with 437 yards. The Roadrunners got 261 yards passing and 176 yards on the ground.

Frank Harris completed 26 of 35 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. His top receiving target was Joshua Cephus with seven catches. Devin McCuin led the Roadrunners with 64 yards and Wille McCoy and Tykee Ogle Kellogg caught Harris's two touchdown passes. Cephus finished with 57 yards and will need just 14 yards next Saturday to reach 3,000 yards for his career.

Kevorian Barnes led the Roadrunners ground attack with 56 yards. Rocko Griffin had the most carries with 16 and was equal with Robert Henry with 53 yards and one touchdown each. Henry's touchdown was the first of the game and came on a 15-yard run with 9:43 left in the opening quarter to give UTSA a 7-0 lead.

Even with a 26-point margin of victory it could have been even more lopsided for the Roadrunners. UTSA had three turnovers on offense but only one led to points for Florida Atlantic. That was an 11-yard pick six by Jean Latrell with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. The Owls pick six gave them a 10-7 lead after their first drive ended with a field goal.

That proved the high point of the night for the Owls. UTSA tied the score at 10-10 on its next drive with a 34-yard field goal from Chase Allen at the 11:51 mark of the second quarter.

The Roadrunners retook the lead at 17-10 just over five minutes later when Harris and McCoy connected for a 10-yard touchdown pass. That drive had been set up by Owen Pewee intercepting a pass on FAU's drive after Allen's field goal.

Allen added a field goal on the final play of the half to give UTSA a 20-10 lead at halftime.

UTSA pushed the lead to 27-10 when Harris took advantage of a free play caused by FAU jumping offside to throw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Ogle-Kellogg.

Joe Evans added two points to the Roadrunner lead when he sacked Richardson in the end zone with 1:24 left in the third quarter. It was the sixth safety in program history and first since last year's Cure Bowl.

Griffin added the final touchdown of the night when he scored a six-yard run on fourth and one with 2:32 left in the game.

The Roadrunners were finally able to celebrate a win over Florida Atlantic and their second straight win in regular season games played in the state of Florida after winning at Florida International last season.