Roadrunners solve Ruston Riddle
UTSA clobbers Louisiana Tech 45-16 for first ever win in Ruston
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
UTSA was scheduled as the homecoming opponent at Louisiana Tech long before this season began. The Bulldogs no doubt thought back before the season that they would make it business as usual against a UTSA team that had never been victorious in five previous trips to Joe Aillet Stadium.
On Saturday night it was the UTSA Roadrunners who made themselves comfortable in Ruston as they steamrolled the Bulldogs 45-16. In doing so, the Roadrunners handed the Bulldogs their fifth loss of the season. How the Roadrunners got to the victory on Saturday night looked similar to how they had gotten their seven previous victories.
UTSA's offense had a good balance of passing and rushing. The Roadrunners racked up 406 yards of offense. Of those yards, 193 came through the air and 213 were picked up on the ground.
The Roadrunner defense stifled the Bulldog offense for much of the night. Louisiana Tech finished with 381 yards but only 62 of those came on the ground. UTSA's defense tied a school record for sacks in a game with six and came away with three takeaways.
UTSA's special teams won their battle with the Bulldogs special teams. Louisiana Tech missed a field goal while UTSA's Hunter Duplessis couldn't miss. On average the Roadrunners had better starting field position for their drives than the Bulldogs.
Prior to the start of the game UTSA won the coin toss and elected to defer their option to the second half.
Louisiana Tech received the opening kickoff but their returner was stopped at the Bulldog 18. The Bulldogs picked up 14 yards on their first run and in their first five plays got to the UTSA 47. On the sixth play of the drive the Bulldogs scored on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Austin Kendall to Smoke Harris. There was 12:20 left in the first quarter.
For fans of both teams it must have felt like deja vu all over again. Roadrunner fans must have had flashbacks to the previous trips to Ruston. Bulldog fans must have felt sure that the good times would continue to roll for their team.
Then Frank Harris got to have a possession. UTSA began their first possession at the Roadrunner 25. On the first play of the drive Sincere McCormick took the handoff but just made it back to the line of scrimmage.
On the second play of the drive Harris went back to throw and found Zakhari Franklin wide open down the UTSA sideline. Franklin did the rest to complete a 75-yard touchdown pass. Duplessis added the extra point and UTSA tied the score at 7-7 with 11:44 left in the opening quarter.
The game had all the makings of a shootout like UTSA had experienced two weeks ago in Bowling Green. Then both defenses buckled down. It was eight minutes and seven seconds of game time before either team put points on the scoreboard again.
With 3:37 left in the quarter the Bulldogs had to settle for a field goal after getting into the UTSA red zone. The kick from 35 yards away was good and Louisiana Tech went in front 10-7.
UTSA was able to score on their next drive but they had to wait until the second quarter to get that score. The Roadrunners opened the second quarter at the Bulldog six. A penalty against Louisiana Tech moved the ball to the Bulldog two and gave UTSA a first and goal. It turned out they only needed the one play as McCormick took the handoff and scored at the 14:22 mark of the second quarter. Duplessis added the extra point to put UTSA in front 14-10.
For the first time in program history the Roadrunners held a lead in a football game as top-25 team. UTSA didn't rest on their laurels. The Bulldogs drove down the field but on third down at the UTSA 22 Clarence Hicks sacked the quarterback at the UTSA 28. The Bulldogs had to try a 46 yard field goal attempt but it was no good.
UTSA took over at their own 28 with 7:40 left in the second quarter. The Roadrunners drove to the Bulldog 10 yard line in 10 plays. On the 11th play of the drive Harris and Franklin connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass to push the Roadrunner lead to 21-10 with 3:12 left in the first half.
Harris ended the night with 193 yards passing and two touchdowns on 12 completions out of 20 attempts. Harris also ran for 59 yards on eight carries. Franklin caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
The score would remain 21-10 in favor of the Roadrunners going into the halftime break.
The second half got off to an inauspicious start for UTSA. Dadrian Taylor called for fair catch inside the 20 but had trouble fielding the kickoff and UTSA had to start at their own 12. The Roadrunner offense went three and out and Lucas Dean was called on to punt.
Louisiana Tech fielded the punt at their own 36 and returned it to their own 44. The game hung in the balance. If the Bulldogs could score a touchdown they would cut the Roadrunner lead to four. As it happened there would be a touchdown. Though it would not be a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
On the third play of the Bulldogs drive with the ball at the Bulldog 49, Dadrian Taylor jumped the route of the Kendall pass at the UTSA 49 and returned it 51 yards for a game-changing touchdown. With 12:44 remaining in the third quarter the Roadrunners led 28-10.
Taylor's pick-six was the fifth defensive touchdown scored by UTSA this season which tied the Roadrunners with Ohio State for the most in the country.
UTSA's 28-10 lead would hold up the rest of the third quarter. As the clock turned to the fourth quarter it became the Sincere McCormick quarter.
Last season McCormick scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Louisiana Tech in the Alamodome. That had helped the Roadrunners overcome a 13-point deficit to get their first win over the Bulldogs since 2013.
On Saturday night McCormick scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but the only thing they did was put the icing on the victory cake that the Roadrunners were building.
McCormick's first fourth quarter touchdown in Ruston came with 13:46 left in the fourth quarter when he broke through the Bulldog defense for a 47-yard score. UTSA's lead had grown to 35-10.
The Roadrunners good luck continued on the next kickoff. Louisiana Tech fumbled the kickoff and UTSA recovered at the Bulldog 22 yard line with 13:39 left in the fourth quarter.
Harris called his own number on the first play and nearly scored but he was ruled down inside the Bulldog one yard line. McCormick ended up being the Roadrunner to punch it in with a one-yard score at the 12:38 mark of the fourth quarter.
McCormick finished the night with three touchdowns and 113 yards on 23 carries.
UTSA had scored 35 unanswered points since the end of the first quarter to turn a 10-7 deficit into a 42-10 lead. It was the largest lead the Roadrunners had ever had against Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs cut into the deficit three minutes later with a 21-yard touchdown pass at the 9:31 mark of the fourth quarter. Louisiana Tech went for two but their pass attempt was incomplete and the score settled at 42-16.
UTSA added a 38-yard field goal from Hunter Duplessis with 1:06 left in the game to give the game its final score of 45-16.
Louisiana Tech drove downfield trying to score before the game ended but the only thing they accomplished was adding to UTSA's takeaway numbers as Ken Robinson made an interception at the goal line as time expired.
With UTSA joining the American as early as 2023 this might have been the Roadrunners last trip to Ruston for the foreseeable future. At the very least Louisiana Tech will now have to think twice about holding their homecoming on the next weekend that the Roadrunners come to town.
UTSA will get to hold onto their 8-0 record into November. UTSA also sits alone atop the Conference USA West Division with a 4-0 conference record. The Roadrunners have finally arrived at their bye week. UTSA will next play on November 6 when they travel to face a resurgent UTEP team.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Record after eighth game
|
10.29.2011
|
v. Georgia State
|
GSU 14
UTSA 17 (OT)
|
3-5
|
10.27.2012
|
v. Utah State
|
USU 48
UTSA 17
|
5-3 (1-2 WAC)
|
10.26.2013
|
v. UAB
|
UAB 31
UTSA 52
|
3-5 (2-2 C-USA)
|
10.25.2014
|
v. UTEP
|
UTEP 34
UTSA 0
|
2-6 (1-3 C-USA)
|
10.31.2015
|
at North Texas
|
UTSA 23
UNT 30
|
1-7 (1-3 C-USA)
|
10.29.2016
|
v. North Texas
|
UNT 17
UTSA 31
|
4-4 (3-1 C-USA)
|
11.4.2017
|
at FIU
|
UTSA 7
FIU 14
|
5-3 (2-3 C-USA)
|
10.20.2018
|
at So. Miss
|
UTSA 17
USM 27
|
3-5 (2-2 C-USA)
|
11.2.2019
|
at Texas A&M
|
UTSA 14
TAMU 45
|
3-5 (2-2 C-USA)
|
10.31.2020
|
at FAU
|
UTSA 3
FAU 24
|
4-4 (2-2 C-USA)
|
10.23.2021
|
at Louisiana Tech
|
UTSA 45
LTU 16
|
8-0 (4-0 C-USA)
FORUMS: UTSA Boulevard | Roadrunner Way