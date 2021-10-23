Roadrunners solve Ruston Riddle

UTSA was scheduled as the homecoming opponent at Louisiana Tech long before this season began. The Bulldogs no doubt thought back before the season that they would make it business as usual against a UTSA team that had never been victorious in five previous trips to Joe Aillet Stadium.

On Saturday night it was the UTSA Roadrunners who made themselves comfortable in Ruston as they steamrolled the Bulldogs 45-16. In doing so, the Roadrunners handed the Bulldogs their fifth loss of the season. How the Roadrunners got to the victory on Saturday night looked similar to how they had gotten their seven previous victories.

UTSA's offense had a good balance of passing and rushing. The Roadrunners racked up 406 yards of offense. Of those yards, 193 came through the air and 213 were picked up on the ground.

The Roadrunner defense stifled the Bulldog offense for much of the night. Louisiana Tech finished with 381 yards but only 62 of those came on the ground. UTSA's defense tied a school record for sacks in a game with six and came away with three takeaways.

UTSA's special teams won their battle with the Bulldogs special teams. Louisiana Tech missed a field goal while UTSA's Hunter Duplessis couldn't miss. On average the Roadrunners had better starting field position for their drives than the Bulldogs.

Prior to the start of the game UTSA won the coin toss and elected to defer their option to the second half.

Louisiana Tech received the opening kickoff but their returner was stopped at the Bulldog 18. The Bulldogs picked up 14 yards on their first run and in their first five plays got to the UTSA 47. On the sixth play of the drive the Bulldogs scored on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Austin Kendall to Smoke Harris. There was 12:20 left in the first quarter.

For fans of both teams it must have felt like deja vu all over again. Roadrunner fans must have had flashbacks to the previous trips to Ruston. Bulldog fans must have felt sure that the good times would continue to roll for their team.

Then Frank Harris got to have a possession. UTSA began their first possession at the Roadrunner 25. On the first play of the drive Sincere McCormick took the handoff but just made it back to the line of scrimmage.

On the second play of the drive Harris went back to throw and found Zakhari Franklin wide open down the UTSA sideline. Franklin did the rest to complete a 75-yard touchdown pass. Duplessis added the extra point and UTSA tied the score at 7-7 with 11:44 left in the opening quarter.

The game had all the makings of a shootout like UTSA had experienced two weeks ago in Bowling Green. Then both defenses buckled down. It was eight minutes and seven seconds of game time before either team put points on the scoreboard again.

With 3:37 left in the quarter the Bulldogs had to settle for a field goal after getting into the UTSA red zone. The kick from 35 yards away was good and Louisiana Tech went in front 10-7.

UTSA was able to score on their next drive but they had to wait until the second quarter to get that score. The Roadrunners opened the second quarter at the Bulldog six. A penalty against Louisiana Tech moved the ball to the Bulldog two and gave UTSA a first and goal. It turned out they only needed the one play as McCormick took the handoff and scored at the 14:22 mark of the second quarter. Duplessis added the extra point to put UTSA in front 14-10.

For the first time in program history the Roadrunners held a lead in a football game as top-25 team. UTSA didn't rest on their laurels. The Bulldogs drove down the field but on third down at the UTSA 22 Clarence Hicks sacked the quarterback at the UTSA 28. The Bulldogs had to try a 46 yard field goal attempt but it was no good.

UTSA took over at their own 28 with 7:40 left in the second quarter. The Roadrunners drove to the Bulldog 10 yard line in 10 plays. On the 11th play of the drive Harris and Franklin connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass to push the Roadrunner lead to 21-10 with 3:12 left in the first half.

Harris ended the night with 193 yards passing and two touchdowns on 12 completions out of 20 attempts. Harris also ran for 59 yards on eight carries. Franklin caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

The score would remain 21-10 in favor of the Roadrunners going into the halftime break.