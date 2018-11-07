This Saturday night the UTSA Roadrunners football team (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA) will return home to face the FIU Panthers (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA).

It's been awhile since the UTSA Roadrunner football team played under the four spires of the Alamodome. It was October 13, 2018. UTSA was on a three game winning streak to push their record to 3-3 overall. The Roadrunners were also in a tie atop the Conference USA West Division standings thanks to wins over division cellar dwellers Rice and UTEP.

That night the Roadrunners lost to Louisiana Tech 31-3. It might have been a portent of things to come for the Alamo Birds.

A week later UTSA scored 17 points on their trip to Hattiesburg but Southern Miss was 10 points better in a 27-17 win that dropped UTSA to 3-5.

The Roadrunners had to wait two weeks to try and get back on track. The bye week went by without a hitch but UTSA continued to struggle in a 52-3 loss to the UAB Blazers.

Now the Roadrunners return home to play a football game in front of the home crowd but some of the fanbase might have already turned its attention to the Roadrunner volleyball team's run toward the conference tournament or the early season of the basketball teams.

For the ones who do stroll into the Alamodome this weekend the game between the Roadrunners and Panthers will pit two teams trying to get the bad taste of blowout losses out of their mouths.

FIU will enter the game having lost Shula Bowl XVII to their rivals Florida Atlantic, 49-14. It was something of an upset as FAU entered the game 3-5 overall and 1-3 in conference and FIU had a 6-2 overall and 4-0 conference record.

The loss to FAU was only the second time this season that FIU was held to under 20 points (the other game was Sept. 22 in a 31-17 loss to the Miami Hurricanes). Including last week UTSA has been held to under 20 points in five of their nine games.

UTSA and FIU have met twice before. In 2014 the teams faced off in San Antonio and UTSA came away with a 16-13 win. Last year the teams met in Miami and FIU won 14-7.

This season FIU is outscoring their opponents 303-226 (33.67-25.11 per game). The Panthers have put up 3727 yards of total offense this season (2209 yards passing and 1518 yards rushing). Last week the Panthers had 386 yards of offense against Florida Atlantic. FIU's defense has given up 3525 yards to their opponents this season (1838 yards rushing and 1687 yards passing). FIU gave up 596 yards to the Florida Atlantic offense last weekend.

UTSA has been outscored 284-142 this season (31.3-15.8 per game). The Roadrunner offense has accounted for 2188 yards this season (1343 passing and 845 yards rushing. Last week the Roadrunner offense managed only 220 yards. The UTSA defense has given up 3752 yards this season (2292 passing and 1460 rushing). Last week the Roadrunner defense gave up 668 yards to the UAB offense. It was the first time in school history the Roadrunner defense gave up 600 yards or more to an opponent.

The first two meetings between the Roadrunners and Panthers were close and low scoring. That might be what UTSA has to do if they want to have a chance, keep it low scoring. The trick to that will be to keep the FIU offense off the field and to sustain drives on offense.

UTSA has gone full speed into the youth movement. The 2018 Roadrunners are playing for experience that will help in 2019 and 2020. This weekend the Roadrunners will come out looking to prove last week was a fluke. It could be a close game but for that to happen the Roadrunners have to win the turnover battle and time of possession battle.

It's a tough ask. Playing at home means a close game but the Panthers will beat the Roadrunners.

Prediction: UTSA 10 FIU 17.



